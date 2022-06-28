Armor Wars Expected to Begin Filming Sooner Than Expected

As it turns out, Armor Wars might be rolling cameras sooner than expected. The bio of one Marvel Studios executive suggests the Don Cheadle vehicle will begin production "this fall," amidst a Marvel slate that's busier than ever. Marvel producer Jenna Berger appeared at a recent conference about filmmaking at the University of Pennsylvania, and her bio for the event is what ultimately made the filming timeline reveal. Berger also served as a producer on Ms. Marvel.

"Jenna Berger is an executive at Marvel Studios on the production and development team where she's been for the last three years," her bio for the event reads. " She most recently produced the upcoming Disney+ series Ms. Marvel and is now in development on a new series starring Don Cheadle, which will film in Atlanta this Fall. Prior to working at Marvel, Jenna was a Creative Executive at The Mark Gordon Company, a film and TV production company, which was later acquired by Entertainment One, an independent studio. There, she worked on a number of films including Molly's Game, Murder on the Orient Express, and Official Secrets. She graduated from the College of Arts & Sciences in 2013 and was a double major in English and Cinema & Media Studies."

Little has been revealed about the series other than its being written by a writer's room led by Yassir Lester.

"The most exciting things are still to come and those things were hinted at in Endgame," Cheadle previously said of the series. "Where this character might go? What might be in the offing for him? It's very early in the process for Armor Wars. We just hired my boy Yassir [Lester], which I am very excited about. He wrote on Black Monday. Became friends with him, really close with him. Great guy, a lot of great ideas. Honestly, we're still trying to crack the spine of what it's going to be and chop it up. I couldn't give you the answers if you wanted them, because we're in the 'clay mode' right now."

Secret Invasion is also gearing up for extensive reshoots later this year as Echo currently continues production. It's also expected both Ironheart and Agatha: House of Harkness will begin principal photography by the end of the year.

Armor Wars has yet to set a release date.

What other characters do you think will end up appearing in Armor Wars? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.