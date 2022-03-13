New Echo Filming Details Surface Online

Alaqua Cox’s Echo spinoff is set to start filming in the coming weeks, and some new details have surfaced in regards to the production itself. While the show will film in and around Atlanta, Marvel Studios location manager Ryan Schaetzle recently appeared before the city council of Grantville, Georgia as a part of the permitting process.

According to Schaetzle (per the Newnan Times-Herald), most of the filming done in the town would consist of establishing shots completed by the show’s second unit. Grantville is located approximately 45 minutes southwest of the wider Atlanta area.

At the same meeting, the location manager revealed the establishing shots would be used in the first two episodes of the series because those were the only episodes that had been written as of the meeting. The council meeting initially happened on February 15th.

“It’s just so crazy that I’m getting my own show after Hawkeye. That was like my first acting role, ever,” Cox previously said of her MCU role. “I don’t know why they’re giving me this opportunity, but I’m just grateful. I’m excited for the support and being able to advocate for the Deaf community. We want to have that equality and get more people involved. I’m just so grateful for all of the opportunities I’ve been given.”

She continued, “It’s crazy how much my life has already changed because I was a college dropout. I worked at a factory. I’m so excited to show people who I am and what I can do, what anybody can do.”

Every episode of Hawkeye is now streaming on Disney+, while Echo has yet to get a release date.

