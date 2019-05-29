Arnold Schwarzenegger to Star in Stan Lee Superhero Series

Comics legend Stan Lee may have passed away last year, but the Marvel creative lives on through various projects. The latest will be an animated series titled Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, which will star the Kindergarten Cop himself, Arnold Schwarzenegger. According to Variety, this project is one of Lee’s final creations and will be a team-up between Genius Brands, Lee’s POW! Entertainment and Schwarzenegger’s Oak Productions.

Schwarzenegger will co-executive produce the project and voice the lead character, Arnold Armstrong/Captain Courage. The character is described as “an average gym teacher before he was imbued with superpowers when the earth passed through the ionic dust left in the wake of a mysterious comet.” The actor recently spoke about the series:

“It is an honor and privilege to work with Genius Brands and POW! Entertainment on this new series and help carry on Stan’s creative legacy by introducing this new group of superheros to preschool children around the world,” Schwarzenegger said. “Not only does Stan Lee’s ‘Superhero Kindergarten’ feature comedy and action, but there are many valuable lessons to be learned along the way! Of particular pride to me is the fact that I am not only teaching kids to use their superpowers, but I am also imparting valuable lessons to kids worldwide about the importance of health, exercise, and nutrition.”

Genius Brands’ chairman and CEO, Andy Heyward, also spoke about the show:

“Stan loved and admired Arnold as not just an actor, but a true hero in so many ways and always envisioned Arnold for this role,” Heyward exokained. “From Spider-Man, Iron Man, X-Men, Black Panther, Incredible Hulk, Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor, Captain America, Captain Marvel, The Avengers and countless more, Stan was the greatest creator, that Hollywood and pop culture has ever known. We are honored to continue his legacy of creating a new superhero franchise for kids with another iconic hero, Arnold Schwarzenegger, in Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten.”

Hayward added, “What will be particularly unique about this series is that there will be an animated cameo of Stan Lee appearing in each and every episode. Just as his millions of fans look forward to seeing him appear in each Marvel film, they will look forward to his presence in each episode of this cartoon. The strong positive messaging of the series regarding health, exercise, and nutrition, coming from the credibility of Arnold Schwarzenegger, will make it a series that parents will enjoy alongside their children.”

This isn’t the first time an animated collaboration between Schwarzenegger and Lee was supposed to happen. In 2011, it was announced that Lee was co-developing a cartoon TV series and comic book titled The Governator, but the show fell through.

Stay tuned for more details about Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten.