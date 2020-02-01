Audience Gives Stan Lee “Hero’s Welcome” During Jay & Silent Bob Reboot Screening

Kevin Smith is currently in the midst of the Reboot Roadshow, which is taking him across the country to screen Jay & Silent Bob Reboot. The end of the film features a nice tribute to the late, great comics legend, Stan Lee, who Smith has worked with on multiple occasions. Smith first featured Lee in Mallrats back in 1995. In fact, Lee was seen reading the script for the film in last year’s Captain Marvel, which happened to take place in ’95. Last night, Smith took to Twitter to share a sweet clip of an audience’s reaction to the Lee tribute during the latest Reboot screening.

“One of my favorite parts of every #JayAndSilentBobReboot Roadshow screening is the hero’s welcome the audience always gives @TheRealStanLee. This is what it was like to be behind the screen at the @FargoTheatre last night, when all that love and laughter hit hardest,” Smith wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the clip in the post below:

One of my favorite parts of every #JayAndSilentBobReboot Roadshow screening is the hero’s welcome the audience always gives @TheRealStanLee. This is what it was like to be behind the screen at the @FargoTheatre last night, when all that love and laughter hit hardest… pic.twitter.com/lnRXqabEpQ — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) January 31, 2020

Many people commented on the post:

“He is universally loved and respected. Every time I watch this sequence it activates the water works,” @DiscoD_83 wrote.

“I never got to meet Stan Lee but it’s indescribable the impact he had upon my life. Huge portions of which only exist because of him. I owe him so much,” @KaraTheBroken added.

“Honestly, it doesn’t matter how many times I see that clip it always makes me laugh! It such a shame he didn’t get to be in Reboot,” @lmasterson32 replied.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot sees the return of many “View Askewniverse” classics such as Jason Mewes, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Lee, Brian O’Halloran, Joey Lauren Adams, Rosario Dawson, Shannon Elizabeth, Justin Long, Jason Biggs, James Van Der Beek, and more. There are also some exciting Smith movie first-timers showing up, including Chris Hemsworth, Val Kilmer, and Melissa Benoist.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot is now available on digital, DVD, and Blu-ray.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in the Fall, WandaVision sometime this year, The Eternals on November 6th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.