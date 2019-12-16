New Avengers Preview Reunites Three Most Popular Heralds of Galactus

In a matter of days, Avengers #28 will hit comic stores around the world. Thanks to a new preview released by Marvel, we now know three of the biggest heralds of Galactus will reunited, creating a trio of the most powerful characters that traverse the cosmos. Fair warning, minor spoilers up ahead for Avengers #28!

Avengers #28 wastes no time in introducing the Three Heralds involved in the “Starbrand Reborn” storyline Jason Aaron has started to masterfully craft. Featuring Ed McGuiness’ beautiful artwork, the first page reveals in addition to the Avengers bumping into the Silver Surfer — as revealed in the closing moments of Avengers #27 — the team will also run into Terrax and Firelord, the greatest cosmic character ever created.

It’s unclear how the heralds reunite exactly, though it’s apparent they’ve come together to involved the reemergence of the new Starbrand character.

The “Starbrand Reborn” arc is expected to at least go through the events of Avengers #30, due out January 29th. The sales solicitation for Avengers #28 can be found below.

AVENGERS #28

JASON AARON (W) • ED MCGUINNESS (A/C)

2020 VARIANT COVER BY EMA LUPACCHINO

STARBRAND REBORN PART TWO: THE DRAWING OF THE HERALDS!

A mysterious new wielder of the all-powerful, cosmic super-weapon the Starbrand has arisen inside a space prison the size of a galaxy, drawing the attention of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, along with some of the most powerful figures from beyond the stars. Behold the coming of the Three Heralds. Also, Thor is a Brood now…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99