‘Avengers 4’ Current Run Time Revealed

Avengers 4 is still a ways away, but fans are already searching for tips about its secrets. So far, Marvel Studios has kept a tight lid on the blockbuster, but its directors did just drop a much-wanted update on how long the sequel may last.

Recently, Joe Russo took to Instagram for a live Q&A session. The director held the event in honor of the Duello Bar’s opening, and it was there the director was asked by a fan how long Avengers 4 will run.

Of course, the director could not say anything for certain, but he did let netizens know where the run time is sitting as of right now.

“The running time on Avengers 4 is currently sitting right at three hours, so we’ll see if that holds, but it’s sitting right at three hours right now,” Russo explained.

So far, this is the first clear update fans have gotten on a run time for Avengers 4. In the past, Joe and Anthony Russo sat down with Collider to talk about the highly anticipated flick, and it was there Joe said the film could easily be three hours if need be.

“I’d say it could easily be a three-hour film,” Joe explained. “But I think that, you know, we’re very hard on the material. We like it to play at a certain pace. I’m sure that we’ll squeeze it.”

“I do think it’ll be longer than Avengers 3,” he continued, prompting Anthony to stress it was impossible to predict the run time as it stood.

With Avengers 4 slated to debut next May, the clock is ticking on the long-awaited project. Marvel Studios has a clear plan in mind for the film, and work is still being done on it behind the scenes. At this point, no footage has been shown of Avengers 4, and fans are eager to get a first-look at the film when its debut trailer goes live. The Russo Brothers still have time to settle on a final theatrical cut for Avengers 4, but a three-hour feature wouldn’t upset fans. Films like Captain America: Civil War clocked in with a meaty run time of 2.5 hours, so Avengers 4 could very well be the one to break the three-hour mark.

