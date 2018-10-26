Mark Ruffalo Comments On the Hulk Getting His Own Constellation

Marvel continuity expanded to the stars with the announcement that NASA named a brand new constellation after the Incredible Hulk, honoring the jade giant and certified strongest Avenger.

To commemorate the occasion, Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo posted on social media with a very timely reference. Check it out:

Videos by ComicBook.com

A star is born ⭐️ //t.co/ZjRhiMbVN4 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 25, 2018

As NASA indicated, there’s a good reason why they named this constellation after Ruffalo’s character. The constellation was not based on a star cluster. Instead, NASA used the Fermi telescope and observed the strong gamma rays emanating from the constellation. See? NASA is full of geeks — who knew?

“Comic book fans all know the backstory of Hulk, the big, green, angry alter ego of Dr. Bruce Banner, whose experiments with gamma rays went terribly wrong,” said NASA’s statement announcing the new constellation name. “Gamma rays are the strongest form of light. They pack enough punch to convert into matter under the right circumstances, a transformation both Banner and the Hulk would certainly appreciate.”

The Hulk constellation is one of a few other nerd-centric formations they announced, including one based on Godzilla, another based on Thor’s hammer Mjolnir, and another based on Doctor Who vessel the Tardis.

Ruffalo is having a lot of fun lately. The actor went on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon under the guise of spoiling the title and plot of Avengers 4, but was actually there to showcase an activism campaign encouraging people to vote.

He then got fired on social media by directors Joe and Anthony Russo for attempting to spoil Avengers 4. And most recently he’s been trading barbs with Paul Bettany after posting a photo from his younger years when he had braces. All in all, he’s probably enjoying the time off now that the reshoots for Avengers 4 has finally wrapped up.

The actor previously revealed that the Infinity War sequel was far from done, and that they needed to go back to actually finish the movie’s ending.

“Well we’re doing reshoots starting in September,” Ruffalo said on the Marvelists Podcast. “And then we’ll go back into the international tour, we’ll go on tour. Then you guys will get the second installment. Which we don’t even know what it’s gonna be yet. We’re not just doing reshoots, we’re going to finish the movie, which we really didn’t get to finish totally when we left it last year.”

Avengers 4 is scheduled to premiere in theaters on May 3, 2019.