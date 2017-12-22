Fan’s ‘Avengers 4’ Post-Credits Scene Teases X-Men, Fantastic Four and Deadpool in MCU

Avengers 4 will be a game-changing chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe saga, one that Marvel Studios executives have already teased will re-shuffle the characters of the MCU in big ways. Ever since the Disney / Fox deal went through, fans have been looking at Avengers 4 as a much bigger opportunity to bring Fox’s X-Men and Fantastic Four character into the MCU.

As you can see above, one fan on Reddit has created a post-credits scene for Avengers 4 that teases the introduction of The X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises into the MCU, while managing to add a nice little Deadpool cameo for good measure.

The method and timing of the X-Men and F4 joining the MCU is still something that is still being furiously debated by the fans, and is probably a logistical knot being untangled by Marvel and Fox right now. We’ve heard that the transition could take over a year, which could make it hard to make such a shift in Avengers 4.

Of course, the second half of the MCU’s “Infinity Saga” could leave the door propped open for Phase 4 to tell a story of mutants being revealed.

