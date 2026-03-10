The Original X-Men, Ranked by Importance in 2026

The X-Men are Marvel’s number one mutant superhero team, and they’ve changed their roster more than a few times over the years. The list of characters who are or have been X-Men is constantly expanding, and they easily have the largest roster of characters in all of Marvel. Still, just because a team is ever-expanding doesn’t mean that the classics lose all importance. There are countless X-Men who have contributed to building essential parts of their lore, but the original X-Men are the heroes who started it all, and today, we’re going to take a look at those first heroes and rank them by how important they are in 2026.

Before we dive in, let’s quickly define what we mean by being important in 2026. Effectively, we’re looking at how much these characters contribute to either ongoing stories or how their legacy has changed something going on in the X-Men comics. This can be accomplished either through their direct action or an indirect legacy, but either way, we’re looking at what the original heroes offer in the current state of Marvel. It’s been sixty-three years since they debuted, and now let’s take a look at what they’re up to today.

6) Iceman

Bobby Drake was the jokester of the team, being the youngest member with a penchant for pulling pranks. He evolved a lot over the years, becoming an impossibly powerful and nuanced hero, as well as one of Marvel’s most famous openly gay characters. While his importance is undeniable, as of today, Iceman isn’t doing an awful lot. He’s the only field member of the original X-Men who hasn’t starred in any comic in the last few years. He disappeared after the Fall of X and has yet to show the world what his new status quo looks like in a major capacity. Everyone else is fighting in the light, while nobody is paying attention to Bobby right now.

5) Angel

Angel is one of the stars of Inglorious X-Force, once again operating in his Archangel persona, which he can never seem to get away from. Warren started as the X-Men’s resident old-money playboy, but became a much more contentious character after he sided with Apocalypse to restore his amputated wings. While he’s definitely a hero, Angel has toed the line of villainy multiple times in the past, and often finds himself at odds with his fellow X-Men because of it, though never for long, and usually over nothing serious. Angel is starring in an ongoing comic, but frankly, his legacy seems trapped in the ‘90s, and I’m not sure how he can escape it like this.

4) Beast

Hank McCoy is the X-Men’s resident scientist, and he’s probably the most interesting of the original X-Men right now. The current Beast is actually a younger clone of the original, who turned evil and, although thought dead, returned to lead the villainous 3K, who battle the X-Men. The dynamic between an idealist hero and the villain he eventually became is endlessly entertaining, and the two Beasts are on a course to go to war. The evil Beast is the driving force behind one X-Men team’s conflicts, and given that the clone is one of their main heroes, this tension and dual role make him extremely important in so many ways.

3) Professor X

Charles Xavier wasn’t technically an X-Man himself, instead serving as their leader and mentor, but he’s definitely important enough to talk about. Charles hasn’t shown up in any X-Men comics this year, having left for space with Lilandra to rescue their daughter. Still, his legacy is easily the most important of any X-Men character, being the foundation of their dream of coexistence. No single character is more essential than Charles Xavier, but given that he is not slated to actually interact with his X-Men any time soon, the only thing going for him is his legacy. The others on this list have much more active roles, so Charles unfortunately has to take third on this list.

2) Phoenix

Jean Grey may have left the X-Men to soar amongst the stars, but her presence is constantly felt very directly on Earth. She may have started as the weakest of the team, but Jean has become the strongest X-Man of all, and is one of the most powerful people in all of Marvel. Her mastery of the Phoenix Force, with it being an extension of her very soul, serves as the ultimate deterrent against messing with mutantkind. Scott liberally uses the threat of an angered Phoenix to protect his X-Men from the government, but Jean is so much more than a walking bomb.

She’s the heart of the X-Men, showing up to remind them that things can and will get better. She always shows up right when they need her most, demonstrating exactly what it is they fight for. Jean Grey has become the beating heart of the X-Men. She’s their best thoughts and feelings given physical form. Jean, in many ways, is the ultimate embodiment of their hopes, soaring onward to better horizons with love and determination blazing around her.

1) Cyclops

Scott Summers is the head of the mutant community. Cyclops started as the X-Men’s field leader, and while he used to be a Boy Scout with a penchant for the rules, he’s become the pragmatic leader that the X-Men need while retaining hope for things to improve. Scott is the person that everyone constantly turns to, and not only did he serve as the lynchpin of the recent “Age of Apocalypse” event, but he is even leading his own X-Men team while starring in his own solo series. This red-visored hero has been busy. Scott is the ultimate soldier for Xavier’s dream, ensuring mutantkind has a better tomorrow without sacrificing who they are. He’s everything an X-Man should be and is the backbone of everything they are.

