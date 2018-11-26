‘Avengers 4’ Release Date May Have Been Moved Up According to IMAX Schedule

UPDATE: ComicBook.com has learned that the dates in the IMAX financial report refer only to when the films will debut in IMAX’s global network of theaters and not to any specific market. The April 2019 release window for Avengers 4, therefore, does not necessarily mean anything for Marvel’s release plans for the film since it is already scheduled for international release in IMAX in April. The domestic release date for Avengers 4 remains May 3, 2019.

Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War sequel may be making its way to theaters a bit earlier than expected. IMAX released a quarterly financial report that includes a schedule of upcoming movies being released in the IMAX format. That schedule includes Avengers 4, as expected. What is unexpected is that the schedule lists Avengers 4 for April 2019 when the film’s official release date is May 3, 2019.

The next Avengers movie is scheduled for a late April release in the United Kingdom, but most of the movies are listed by their domestic release dates. Where exceptions are made, IMAX notes that the date is for “international markets,” which it does not do in the case of Avengers 4.

Fans will likely remember that Marvel Studios moved up the domestic release date of Avengers: Infinity War to match its international release date in order to better provide fans with a spoiler-free experience. Perhaps the studio is planning a similar shift for Avengers 4 and just hasn’t publicly announced it yet.

Then again, perhaps IMAX is accounting for early screenings or is assuming that Disney will make the same release date move that it did with Infinity War, though it seems unlikely that a company would use such an assumption on a report like this.

We won’t know about any release date for certain until Marvel Studios and Disney choose to make an official announcement. It is likely that some of the film’s stars are as in the dark as we are, with Paul Bettany (Vision) and Pom Klementieff (Mantis) having recently said that they “know nothing” about the movie.

“Here’s my experience,” Bettany said. “I read the script and then the Russo Brothers rung me up and said, ‘what’d you think?’ I said, ‘oh it’s great’ and they went ‘that’s not the script’ and I went ‘what?’ They went ‘oh it’s got lots of different, it’s got a different ending, it’s got different turns in it, certain people die that don’t die.’ And they said, ‘but we want you to read the real script.

“Now, I’m dyslexic so it takes me like five hours to read this and then they lock me in a room to read the real script and it’s the same script, so I rung them up and I said ‘um’ and they said, ‘what happened’ I went, and I read ‘Code Red’ or whatever they called it and he said, ‘yeah what do you think.’ I said, ‘I went it was the same script’ and he asked me some questions and then he went ‘aw man they gave you the wrong script again,’” Bettany explained. “So, after ten hours given over to reading scripts that I was never going to make I decided not to. I said, ‘what happens at the end of this one?’ and Joe just said, ‘I think me, and Anthony are going to have to leave town.’ So that’s what, we knew it was bad.”

