‘Avengers 4’ Begins Reshoots This Summer

Marvel Studios and directors Joe and Anthony Russo tackled the massive undertaking of filming Avengers: Infinity War and it’s untitled sequel back to back. And while principal photography on Avengers 4 is done, there’s still a lot more work to be done…

A new tip from Omega Underground’s Christopher Marc reveals reshoots for Avengers 4 will take place this summer, wrapping up in early September and giving the filmmakers half a year to finish the film before it hits theaters.

The reshoots are expected to take place both in Atlanta and New York City, two regular locations for Marvel Studios productions.

A big chunk of the first act of Avengers: Infinity War was shot in New York City, and we’ve already seen set photos of other scenes in the Big Apple.

Fans have speculated about the plot of Avengers 4 based on those set photos, which feature MCU stalwarts Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth in costume as Captain America and Thor respectively. The interesting part about that is they appear to be wearing the same costumes and have the same hairstyles as they did for the first Avengers movie.

And before you start thinking that they’re getting into flashback territory, the set photos also showed an older-looking Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, as well as Paul Rudd as Ant-Man — who was obviously not present during the battle against Loki and the Chitauri.

Fans have speculated this could either be time-travel shenanigans or something to do with the BARF technology Stark developed in Captain America: Civil War, but at this point we are just as curious as you are. Although, recent comments from Gwyneth Paltrow could have revealed a major spoiler for the movie…

Perhaps we’ll learn more about the plot of Avengers 4 as reshoots start to pick back up, but given the secretive nature of Marvel Studios we probably shouldn’t hold our breath. They still haven’t even released the title of the new Avengers movie, letting rumors and speculation run rampant in the weeks since Infinity War left audiences scarred.

The only thing we have to go on is the recently released synopsis, which doesn’t really say much:

A culmination of 22 interconnected films the fourth installment of the Avengers saga will draw audiences to witness the turning point of this epic journey. Our beloved heroes will truly understand how fragile this reality is and the sacrifices that must be made to uphold it.

Avengers 4 premieres in theaters on May 3, 2019.