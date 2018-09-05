Pom Klementieff Reveals Potential ‘Avengers 4’ Spoiler

Pom Klementieff might be the latest Avengers cast member to let some details of the top-secret fourth film slip.

In a recent interview, Klementieff revealed a couple of characters who she may have shared the set with by naming cast members. It’s a tale as old as time with these actors now but at least they’re not Mark Ruffalo unveiling the ending months prior to release. This time around, the Mantis actress might be sharing the screen with Okoye and Captain Marvel, meaning that she is being brought back into existence, one way or another.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I remember Brie Larsen coming to me and Danai Gurira on the set of The Avengers and she told me about the [Time’s Up] letter to sign and I found it really amazing to have all these women — and men too — together in fighting for a better world,” Klementieff told Paper Magazine. “Things need to change so it’s great that we women are united and speaking out now.”

Klementieff may have met Okoye and Captain Marvel actresses Gurira and Larson elsewhere but she certainly called out the Avengers set in her comments. Considering she did not share the screen with either co-star in Avengers: Infinity War, it seems plausible they will come together in Avengers 4.

One thing Klementieff could expand up was the joy which playing Mantis since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 has brought to her.

“It’s so fun. She’s weird, she’s special, she’s in her own world and I get to do funny things and I love to do that,” Klementieff said. “Oftentimes in movies like this, the guys get to do the funny things and the girls have to play the ‘stop having fun guys’ role, which is great, too, but it’s nice to have a different kind of woman. It’s fun to play that. I like to be the weirdo. People sometimes come up to me and tell me how much they love the character and feel a connection with Mantis because they themselves are not that confident or don’t feel good in their own skin. For me, it’s really touching and important that this character exists. I think Mantis’ [story] arc inside the movie is really interesting, too, because she doesn’t know how powerful she is. She was raised in a way that she was never told that she was strong and she was living in a very meek kind of way and then meeting the Guardians opened a new world to her.”

Avengers 4 is set for release on May 3, 2019.