‘Avengers 4’ Title Not a Spoiler According to Kevin Feige

Avengers 4 may currently be in production, but the film’s real title remains a secret, causing fans to speculate that the movie’s very name could be a spoiler to how Avengers: Infinity War ends. However, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige that might not be the case

In an interview with Screen Rant, Feige revealed that the real reason for the secrecy surrounding Avengers 4‘s real name is that Marvel wanted to keep the focus on Avengers: Infinity War.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Yeah, I think some of that has been blown out of proportion,” Feige said, “We want the focus to be on Infinity War for now.”

With Avengers: Infinity War shaping up to be the largest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, bringing together not just the Avengers but the Guardians of the Galaxy to fight Thanos, it makes sense that there is where the film wants the focus to be. But Marvel Studios is notorious for keeping things as secretive as possible because of the interconnected nature of the films and Feige himself did little to dispel that earlier this year.

Back in April, Feige was asked if the secrecy behind Avengers 4‘s real title was that it was a spoiler — be it for Avengers: Infinity War or any other upcoming film in the MCU — and Feige seemed to confirm that.

“Yeah, for sure,” he said at the time before acknowledging that Infinity War and Avengers 4 would be “two very different movies.”

Even with Feige walking back the spoiler claim a bit now, it’s still possible that there is some element of spoiler within the name of Avengers 4 even if it doesn’t reveal a lot of specifics. Also, back in April, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 actress Zoe Saldana slipped up at a press event and referred to the film as “Gauntlet” and while director James Gunn clarified that it’s not the title fans still have to wonder — especially since Avengers 4 appears to share a lot of Infinity War‘s cast and is, according to Feige, the end of the MCU as we know it.

Fans will have to wait until May 2019 to find out exactly what Avengers 4 is really named, but fortunately they don’t have to wait that long to get back to the MCU. Thor: Ragnarok is set to hit theaters November 2, 2017.