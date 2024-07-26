Deadpool & Wolverine: Dafne Keen Reveals How Trailer Reveal Happened

Deadpool & Wolverine star Dafne Keen opened up about how the decision to reveal her cameo in a trailer happened. The Hollywood Reporter got the chance to ask the Logan actress about it directly. Obviously, she was nervous about the entire situation. She had to hide her involvement from press during the press tour for Star Wars: The Acolyte. You can go online and find numerous videos of Keene, denying her involvement in Deadpool & Wolverine. Yeah, she’s in it, and her cameo was revealed in the last trailer released before the movie theaters this week. There were plans for her to attend the movies, premiere in New York City with Hugh Jackman. However, because of the attention that probably would’ve caused, the call was made to go ahead and reveal her involvement a little early.

“[Levy] rang me and was like, ‘I’m in Rio, and the signal is really bad. I just wanted to tell you before anyone else tells you that we’re revealing you tomorrow.’ And I was like, ‘What!?’ So we spoke about it, and we were both very excited for it, but I couldn’t believe it,” Keen admitted. “I thought I was going to be a secret. There were talks of me going to the premiere and pretending to be Hugh’s plus-one, which would’ve been hilarious. Everyone would’ve been like, ‘What the f*** is this kid doing here? Obviously, you’re in the film.’”

Deadpool & Wolverine Focuses On Laura & Logan’s Past

Dafne Keen as X-23 in Logan.

While the action will get a lot of focus in Deadpool & Wolverine, the emotion is there in spades too. When it comes to X-23 and Logan, they’ve got a shared history. Albeit one complicated by the fact that they’re not from the same timeline. During the same interview, Keane talked about the father daughter relationship between Wolverine in his young ward. It would seem that in every universe the two mutants find each other, and there’s some real beauty in that. Part of the reason that so many fans were upset at her reveal, and the trailer was that the campfire scene was clearly going to be emotional.

“Imagine losing your only father figure in life, only to reunite with your father almost ten years later, but he doesn’t know that you are his daughter and he doesn’t have that bond with you in return. So it’s heartbreaking and beautiful that they are almost father and daughter in every universe,” the actress explained. “As soon as they meet each other, he feels comfortable enough to have that conversation with her. I don’t think he would’ve had that conversation with anyone else, and she wouldn’t have had that conversation with anyone else either. So it was a really lovely thing to play, because, even if he doesn’t know her, he does know her. They’re one and the same.”

