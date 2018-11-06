Idea for How ‘Avengers 4’ Could Boost Voter Turnout Goes Viral

While we continue to wait for the first trailer for Avengers 4 to drop, a good way to spend some time is going out and partaking in your civic duty on Election Day if you live in the United States.

Historically, the midterms elections have lower voter turnouts than the presidential elections, but they’re still very important. And Marvel Studios could drive people to the polls with one small promise:

Even though this new meme is only a joke, it’s not hard to believe that it would definitely drive people to the polls. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become one of the most popular franchises in contemporary media, and interest in the sequel to Avengers: Infinity War has not died down.

Rumors of the movie’s actual title and when the trailer will release have been dominating discussion among fans, so Marvel Studios parlaying that interest into getting people to vote would likely do well to increase the midterm turnout.

You can check your own registration status and find your nearest polling place by going to the website USA.gov.

Of course, Marvel could drum up interest in voting, but they wouldn’t pull a stunt like that for the Avengers 4 trailer. The big reveal will be an event in and of itself.

The latest speculation for the trailer indicates the first trailer will be released before the end of this month, which would line up with the promotional schedule used for Avengers: Infinity War. And while many are eager to see the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they might not like what they get.

Many people are speculating that Avengers 4 could wrap up the tenures for fan-favorite actors like Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr., leaving the MCU in the hands of newer characters like Black Panther, Spider-Man, and Captain Marvel.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige addressed that speculation with the Costco Connection, revealing that they’ll seek inspiration from how the comic books handled how characters would move on.

“That’s what we can look to in the comics,” Feige said. “And that’s why these characters are so relevant. I talk about 10 years of movies, but it’s 50-plus years of comics. And they’re just as relevant and popular. And that’s because they do get updated. They do change with the times. I have no doubt that all of our actors, who are in peak physical shape, have got another 50 years in them to be heroes. In terms of the specifics of how we will evolve the characters, thankfully I don’t have to really think about it yet. ‘Cause we’re still finishing what we started here with Avengers: Infinity War.”

Avengers 4 premieres in theaters on May 3, 2019.