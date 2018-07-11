‘Avengers 4’: Kevin Feige Reveals Where Marvel Is at With the Movie

Ant-Man and the Wasp has finally been released into theaters, which means that the eyes of every Marvel fan are now fixated on 2019, and the debuts of Captain Marvel and Avengers 4.

While Captain Marvel just wrapped filming last week, as announced by star Brie Larson, the progress of Avengers 4 is still a bit of a mystery. The film was shot in succession with Avengers: Infinity War, so most of the photography has already been completed. At this point, it’s all about the reshoots and post-production process.

So where is Avengers 4 at in that process? While speaking with Birth.Movies.Death., Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed that the monumental task of editing Avengers 4 has finally begun.

“We’re just starting the edit,” Feige said. “The brothers [directors Joe and Anthony Russo] have worked on their cut, and we’ve been together in the editing room for a couple weeks now, so it’s very early days. But it’s much earlier than usual, right? Usually we’re still filming. Captain Marvel comes out in March, while this one comes out in May and we’re already starting. It’s fun to get a jump, it’s good having already shot the majority of the movie. So we’re just getting into our traditional editorial process now.”

The team behind the movie essentially has a year to focus strictly on post-production, which offers them a lot of time to change various aspects of the film. According to Feige however, the extra time isn’t changing the approach to the movie, it’s only allowing them to make it better.

“We try – what’s the analogy, that a goldfish will grow to the size of the bowl? Ant-Man and the Wasp had very little post and yet we made a lot of strides in post, and we did a lot of very good maneuvering on it with the limited time we had,” Feige explained. “Avengers 4 has much more time; Ragnarok had much more time and we did a lot. You always fill the time you have. Either you have a lot of time and it really motivates you to think things through, or you have no time, and it really motivates you to think things through!”

We’re one step closer to Avengers 4 becoming a reality, and to finding out exactly what Earth’s mightiest heroes will do to defeat Thanos once and for all. Hopefully the wait won’t seem too long.

Captain Marvel is set to hit thaters on March 8, 2019, followed by the still-untitled Avengers 4 on May 3.