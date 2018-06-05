How Much Wasp Is in ‘Avengers 4’ According to Evangeline Lilly

Evangeline Lilly has some good news and some bad news for fans of the Wasp.

The good news is that Hope Van Dyne will be in the fourth Avengers movie. The bad news is her role is going to be limited.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lilly revealed this during a fan question and answer on Instagram when a fan asked if she’ll be in Avengers 4.

“I will appear in Avengers 4,” Lilly replied. “Not very much, so don’t get your hopes up. Not going to be a ton. But I’m in there! And I’m proud to be in there, and I’m stoked to be in there.”

Lilly went on to explain the unique environment that was the Avengers set.

“I had so much fun on the Avengers 4 film set because they made it like a party,” Lilly says. “It was right around Christmas time and it was just like they had this tent set up with Christmas carols, with Christmas lights, and music, so every time we would be on set or walk off the set we’d walk into this really festive environment and I was surrounded by all these rock stars who are super cool people in real life and we all got to know each other. Robert Downey Jr. would have us to his tent for lunch and we’d all sit down and have lunch together.

“It ended up being what I think a lot of fans think a lot of fans imagine its like on a film set with a bunch of film stars, which usually it isn’t. Usually film stars all go to their own trailers and disappear and don’t talk to one another and they get on the phone with their wife or their husband or their agent or their the CEO of a company that they’re running and they’ve got something to do during their lunch hour, and sometimes it can be a really lonely place ot be, on a film set. But Avengers was the polar opposite of that. It was this community, and it was fun, and people were really warm and kind.”

The Avengers will next assemble in Avengers: Infinity War, opening May 4th. The fourth Avengers movie will be released on May 3rd, 2019.

Lilly will co-headline as the wasp in Ant-Man and the Wasp. You can watch the first trailer here.

Avengers: Infinity War currently has a 4.40 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating, making it the most-anticipated upcoming comic book movie among ComicBook.com Users. Let us know how excited you are about Avengers: Infinity War by giving the movie your own personal ComicBook.com User Rating below.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.