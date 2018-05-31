‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Star Chris Pratt Responds to Star-Lord Backlash

Marvel fans have been quite vocal about their dislike for Star-Lord’s actions in Avengers: Infinity War, but Chris Pratt is coming to the character’s defense.

Star-Lord’s emotional reaction to hearing about Gamora’s death has been debated quite a bit amongst fans and critics alike, and both sides of that argument have valid points. Pratt was asked about the controversial moment by RadioTimes, and it turns out he wouldn’t change a thing.

“Look – the guy watched his mother die, he watched as his father-figure died in his arms, he was forced to kill his own biological father,” Pratt said. “And now has suffered the loss of the love of his life. So I think he reacted in a way that’s very human, and I think the humanity of the Guardians of the Galaxy is what sets them apart from other superheroes. I think if we did it a hundred times I wouldn’t change a thing.”

The moment in question occurs during Star-Lord’s quite effective plan to distract Thanos with their various powersets while Iron Man works to get the Infinity Gauntlet off Thanos’ hand. While Mantis has him in a stunned state, Star-Lord asks him where Gamora is, and he tells him he had to sacrifice her to gain the Soul Stone. Star-Lord reacts in rage and punches Thanos in the face, knocking him out of the stunned state before they can get the Gauntlet off.

As Pratt points out though, the movie would have ended much earlier without his actions. “I guess you could have the movie end a half hour earlier if you wanted, but it seemed like people really liked this,” he said. “And also, I blame Thanos, OK? Jeez, how come he’s not getting any blame?” That’s a really good point, right?”

“Clearly I’m very sensitive about this,” Pratt laughed.

Infinity War writer Christopher Markus thinks even if they got the Gauntlet off, it isn’t a home run. “Thanos trashed half of the universe without the Stones,” Markus said. “I mean, he went from planet to planet slaughtering people. He’s unbelievably powerful without the Stones. I think they would’ve been very disappointed to get the glove off of him and find he was still beating the daylights out of them.”

In McFeely’s case, he just thinks it is all Thor’s fault.

