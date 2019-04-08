‘Avengers: Endgame’ Directors on That Ant-Man and Thanos Butt Theory

There’s been a popular theory for Avengers: Endgame going around on the Internet. It’s become a popular meme across social media and now it has been brought to the attention of the Russo Brothers. Some fans think the key to defeating Thanos is having Ant-Man shrink down to a size small enough to infiltrate the butt of Thanos before expanding and ripping the Mad Titan to shreads.

While this sounds like a brutal way to defeat Thanos, the truth is it will probably end worse for Ant-Man than anyone else.

“Listen, here’s the thing,” Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo said an in interview with ComicBook.com. “Thanos is incredibly strong. His skin is almost impervious. The question would be what would happen to Ant-Man if he did that. Would it work? Would it not work? If it didn’t work, it would be really bad.”

Although Doctor Strange saw the ending of Avengers: Endgame more than 14 million times, the directors don’t think any of the efforts from Marvel’s heroes included this viral fan theory. “I don’t know if, even Dr. Strange might not have gotten to that version,” Anthony Russo said.

In fact, there might not be a single fan who has correctly predicted the outcome of Avengers: Endgame, despite the internet being flooded with expectations and speculation. “I don’t think so,” Anthony Russo said. “The amazing thing is how many people are paying very close attention to these characters, understand these characters on a very deep level, and have imaginations that are really active and surprising in terms of where they can take these characters.”

“Look, we spend months and months and months thinking about all the possibilities,” Anthony Russo went on. “So there are a lot of ideas that we run down that are nothing like what the movie ends up being. It’s just part of the process. There’s so many different places you can go with a narrative, that sometimes some of them get somewhat close, but nothing is ever exactly what the movie is, just because there is a level of detail in the movie that goes way beyond. Most theories you read online, they take three or four sentences to convey. The movie is a very dense document.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26.