Anthony Mackie Confirms He’s Wearing Captain America Suit in Falcon & Winter Soldier Series

Even though fans don’t really know what’s coming up in a post-Avengers: Endgame world until Kevin Feige takes the stage at Comic-Con’s Hall H in a matter of minutes. That said, we do know The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will be hitting Disney+ before too long and when it does, Anthony Mackie‘s Sam Wilson will have an all-new look. Speaking with MTV News at Comic-Con earlier this afternoon, Mackie confirmed that yes, he will be getting a Captain Americasuit in the streaming series.

There’s a new #CaptainAmerica in town, and @AnthonyMackie says he’s got a new suit! The #AvengersEndgame star spilled the details about his first fitting at #ComicCon: “It looks really good” #SDCC pic.twitter.com/A8gsXsQA1o — MTV NEWS @ SDCC (@MTVNEWS) July 20, 2019

“They came to my house,” Mackie said. “I did a fitting in my house.” When he was asked if he had any suit requests, Mackie admits he’s been bugging Marvel Studios for spandex for seven years.

Mackie previously revealed that he found out about the passing of the shield from the original Captain America himself, Chris Evans.

“We were shooting in Atlanta and Chris Evans had a bunch of us over to his house to watch a football game, because we all hate the Patriots and he loves the Patriots,” Mackie began. “He and I go downstairs and he’s showing me the house and he’s like, ‘So are you excited?’ I’m like, ‘I mean yeah, it’s gonna be a football game. I love football, I watch football every week, but I didn’t know you were this into it.’ And he’s like, ‘No, about the script. You haven’t read the scene?’ I was like, ‘No.’ So he jumps up, runs out of the room and back in with the script and hits me with the script. He’s like ‘Page 85! Read it! Read it!’ And he sits there like a kid watching [me read it].”

