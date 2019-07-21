Avengers: Endgame Officially Passes Avatar to Become Highest-Grossing Movie of All Time

After nearly three months of release, Avengers: Endgame has snagged an impossible achievement to become the top-grossing movie of all time. The record has been held since James Cameron’s Avatar, with that film’s achievements holding tight to the record for a decade. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed the news as he took the stage at San Diego Comic-Con to announce the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s upcoming slate of films, first taking a moment to celebrate the astonishing achievement. It is unclear exactly what the current Endgame figures are, though the film’s projections through the weekend will see it passing Avatar‘s $2.789.7 billion at the worldwide box office.

“A huge congratulations to the Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Studios teams, and thank you to the fans around the world who lifted Avengers: Endgame to these historic heights,” Disney Studios co-chairman and chief creative officer Alan Horn shared in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From the weekend it landed in theaters, Endgame began shattering a number of box office records, starting with the largest opening for a film both domestically and worldwide. In its opening weekend, it took in $357.1 million domestically and $866.5 million internationally, for a staggering $1.22 billion.

Making the achievement even more impressive are the films that came close to taking the spot from Avatar, including 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which stalled out at $2.06 billion.

“Of course, even with the passage of a decade, the impact of James Cameron’s Avatar remains as powerful as ever, and the astonishing achievements of both of these films are ongoing proof of the power of movies to move people and bring them together in a shared experience,” Horn’s statement continued. “The talented filmmakers behind these worlds have much more in store, and we look forward to the future of both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Pandora.”

Earlier this year, Disney acquired the rights to a majority of 20th Century Fox’s assets, which includes Avatar. The franchise looks to give the MCU a run for its money in upcoming years, as Cameron is developing four sequels to the original, the first of which is set to land in theaters in December of 2020.

Last month, Avengers: Endgame earned a special re-release which included additional footage in hopes of adding more tickets to its already impressive tally.

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now and hits Digital HD on July 30th and Blu-ray and DVD on August 13th.

Are you surprised the film finally became the top earner? Let us know in the comments below!