Stunning ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Promotional Banner Reveals the Original Team Reunited

A new banner has popped up for Avengers: Endgame, and it shows the original team all reunited in one spot.

There’s more than just the original Avengers left to take on Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, but despite some of the other characters involved, in many ways, this will be a film that highlights the original team. You can get a sense of that already in a new banner, which brings back the original crew in one slick image.

Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Thor, and Hulk are all standing side by side, reuniting the original six that started it all back in Marvel’s Avengers. They’ve grown apart in some ways thanks to Civil War and other events, but they’ll have to reunite if they hope to stand a chance against Thanos.

The original team will be joined by the other surviving heroes from Avengers: Infinity War, which includes Rocket Raccoon, War Machine, Ant-Man, and now Captain Marvel. As we see in the post-credits sequence for Captain Marvel, Captain Marvel responds to the call from Nick Fury’s pager and shows up wondering what happened to her longtime friend.

This will be a new beginning as well as a swan song for several heroes, as it seems at least one Avenger (if not more) will say goodbye to the franchise in this film. Odds are it’s either Tony Stark or Steve Rogers, as Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans are both at the end of their deals. Marvel isn’t spilling the beans, but thankfully Endgame hits next month, so we don’t have to wait too much longer to find out.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

