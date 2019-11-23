Avengers: Endgame Exec Regrets Black Widow Couldn’t Be in the A-Force Scene

Avengers: Endgame is full of one explosive moment after another, including the long-awaited team-up of most of Marvel’s female characters. The moment — which many believe was a backdoor pitch for a spinoff A-Force movie — showed characters like Gamora, The Wasp, Nebula, Rescue, Shuri, Okoye, Scarlet Witch, and more joining together to take on Thanos’ armada. According to one Endgame exec, there was one Avenger, in particular, he regretted not being able to put in the shot.

Andy Park, one of the lead artists with Marvel Studios’ Visual Development team, expressed sorrow in not getting to put Black Widow in the scene. After all, the character sacrificed herself earlier in the movie, long before the scene takes place. “The theme of this whole moment, the idea is something that I can be very proud of—women gathering together and just showing how powerful they are in the MCU,” Park says in Avengers: Endgame – The Art of the Movie.

The artist adds, “And this is just a showcase of ten years of developing these characters from all the movies that we’ve had and seeing them all banded together to take on a greater threat. I was very proud to be able to portray that in this image, and it was very challenging because this is definitely one that took me a long time because I wanted to showcase each of these characters in the best light possible and come up with a cohesive image that shows off each of them and their powers. It’s not an easy feat, but it was very fun. It was just so sad that I couldn’t include Black Widow.”

Black Widow can next be seen in her own solo movie due out May 1, 2020. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? In Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.

