Avengers: Endgame Blu-ray and Digital Release Dates Officially Announced With New Trailer

If a theatrical re-release isn’t enough for you, don’t worry. Avengers: Endgame will be available to watch on an endless loop on your living room televisions in just a few more weeks. After keeping quiet about the home release date for the record-shattering adventure for quite a while, Marvel Studios has finally confirmed the arrival of Avengers: Endgame on Blu-ray and Digital HD. Fortunately, that date isn’t too far away.

Marvel announced on Tuesday morning that Avengers: Endgame will be getting its digital home release on July 30th. Just two weeks later, on August 13th, the film is going to arrive on Blu-ray. Along with the announcement, Marvel unveiled a trailer for the release, packed with some of the most important footage from the movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“AVENGERS ASSEMBLE! Bring home Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame on Digital July 30 and Blu-ray August 13.”

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE! Bring home Marvel Studios’ @Avengers: Endgame on Digital July 30 and Blu-ray August 13: https://t.co/6wVet96bw0 pic.twitter.com/luboLlLCvL — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 26, 2019

There is not shortage of Marvel Studios goodness on the way at the moment. This weekend, Avengers: Endgame is being re-released in theaters with an additional deleted scene and a preview from director Anthony Russo. Just a few days later, on July 2nd, Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters, bringing an end to the Infinity Saga once and for all. Then, 28 days after that, we can watch Endgame as many times as possible from the comfort of our own homes. Has there ever been a better time to be a Marvel fan?

While Spider-Man: Far From Home might seem like a standalone adventure, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently confirmed that it was actually designed to tie closely with Infinity War and Endgame, wrapping up Phase 3 of the MCU.

“The relationship between Peter Parker and Tony Stark is so special over the five films that Tom Holland has portrayed Spider-Man in the MCU, that we needed to see where his journey went, and see how does Spider-Man step out of the shadow of his mentor, Tony Stark, and become the true hero that he was always meant to be. And it’s for that reason that Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home are essentially two pieces of the same story, and it’s not over yet until Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

Are you looking forward to Spider-Man: Far From Home? Will you be purchasing Avengers: Endgame when it arrives? Let us know in the comments!