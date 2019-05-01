Avengers: Endgame Tuesday Box Office Numbers Are Out

Avengers: Endgame continues to crush the box office all over the world – and the weekday returns continue to looks strong. According to the latest tracking, Endgame brought in a worldwide total of $138M on Tuesday – which continues to show the film has steady legs, heading down the stretch to its second weekend of release.

You can get the full breakdown of Avengers: Endgame’s Tuesday earnings, below:

AVENGERS: ENDGAME totalled $138M globally on Tuesday–$32.9M domestic, $105.3M international. US/Canada total is now $426M, China is $389M and Int’l is $1.054B. — Exhibitor Relations Co. (@ERCboxoffice) May 1, 2019

The fact that Endgame pulled $32.9M domestically on a Tues is good sign. Avengers: Infinity War pulled in $80M domestically in its first weekday stretch after opening weekend; Endgame pulled in $37M domestically on Monday, and 32.9M on Tuesday, setting it well ahead of Infinity War‘s pace, heading into the weekend.

“Kevin Feige and the Marvel Studios team have continued to challenge notions of what is possible at the movie theatre both in terms of storytelling and at the box office,” said Alan Horn, chairman of Walt Disney Studios, in a press release. “Though Endgame is far from an end for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, these first 22 films constitute a sprawling achievement, and this weekend’s monumental success is a testament to the world they’ve envisioned, the talent involved, and their collective passion, matched by the irrepressible enthusiasm of fans around the world.”

“From the very beginning with Iron Man, all we’ve wanted to do was tell stories that brought these characters to life onscreen the way we’ve experienced them as fans of the comics,” said Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios. “That we’ve had so many other successes in this journey leading to this unbelievable result with Avengers: Endgame has been almost entirely due to the fans around the world who have supported us through it all. Our directors, Anthony and Joe Russo, and our writers, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, really brought this story home, and I am also incredibly thankful for our cast and filmmakers from across the MCU and all who’ve worked so hard to make these films the best they can be, including the amazing teams at Marvel Studios and Disney. And of course, without Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, none of this would have been possible.”

Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo has also expressed that, “We poured our heart and soul into Avengers: Endgame, hoping to tell a story that would inspire audiences around the world. Our family of cast and crew felt honored to be entrusted with bringing the Infinity Saga to a close. To Kevin Feige, everyone at Disney and Marvel, and the incredible, global community of fans – thank you.”

