Spider-Man Gets Grossed Out by Miek in Hilarious Avengers: Endgame Deleted Scene

As evident in Avengers: Infinity War, one of Spider-Man’s (Tom Holland) biggest fears is an alien latching onto his face and planting an egg inside — you know, in the vein of Alien. That’s why it makes pretty good sense the character would be freaked out if he came across an alien that was actually planting eggs on and around unsuspecting beings; in one unused Avengers: Endgame storyboard, that’s exactly what happened. At one point, there was a plan to surround Miek with Outriders, who’d break down all of Miek’s fighting equipment. When all hope looked lost, fans would have seen Miek hope from alien to alien, dropping a few eggs along the way before being rescued by Korg. Then, as it appears in the storyboard, the eggs would have either exploded or released a toxic gas of some sort. Either way, it Spider-Man looks on throughout the whole scene in horror.

“I tried to come up with a way to make it fun and to relate back to Infinity War and Thor: Ragnarok and give these really funny characters a chance to shine in the big battle,” Marvel Studios visual development artist Jackson Sze says about the bit in Avengers: Endgame – The Art of the Movie. You can see the storyboards below.

He explains, “So Miek gets surrounded by Outriders, and you think he’s down, but he pops out of the crowd and does a flourish and splays out right in front of the sun—so you get his cool silhouette. And he lands on each Outrider, jumping from one to the other—super agile without all his armor, because it’s been broken — and he’s actually laying eggs. And of course, Spidey sees it and is like, ‘Oh my God, it’s actually laying eggs.’ The last few frames are just Korg catching Miek like a football, and then they strike a hero pose — really weird, but hopefully funny.”

