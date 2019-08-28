Avengers: Endgame Director Buys Dynasty Mansion

Avengers: Endgame director Anthony Russo now owns a landmark in daytime television history. According to The Los Angeles Times, Russo is the new owner of Arden Villa, the mansion featured in the ABC soap opera Dynasty. The estates lily pond is famous for being the locale featured in one of Dynasty‘s most famous scenes, a brawl between characters played by Joan Collin sand Linda Evans. The location was also used to film scenes in Terms of Endearment and Billy Madison.

Russo paid more than $15.5 million for the Pasadena estate. The four-story home 10,000 square feet, with 9 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms. It also has a finished basement, attic space, a wine cellar, game rooms, and a 2,400 square-foot guest house.

Russo and his brother, Joe Russo, directed Avengers: Endgame, the finale of Marvel’s Infinity Saga. The film is now the highest-grossing movie of all time. “We poured our heart and soul into Avengers: Endgame, hoping to tell a story that would inspire audiences around the world,” they said in a statement when the film opened with $1 billion. “Our family of cast and crew felt honored to be entrusted with bringing the Infinity Saga to a close. To Kevin Feige, everyone at Disney and Marvel, and the incredible, global community of fans – thank you.”

“Kevin Feige and the Marvel Studios team have continued to challenge notions of what is possible at the movie theatre both in terms of storytelling and at the box office,” said Alan Horn, chairman of Walt Disney Studios. “Though Endgame is far from an end for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, these first 22 films constitute a sprawling achievement, and this weekend’s monumental success is a testament to the world they’ve envisioned, the talent involved, and their collective passion, matched by the irrepressible enthusiasm of fans around the world.”

What do you think of Anthony Russo buying this famous mansion from Dynasty? Let us know how you feel in the comments section. Avengers: Endgame is now available on home media.

