Avengers: Endgame Directors Tease Longest Version of Film Was Almost 4 Hours

It has been three years since the release of Avengers: Endgame, but a bunch of new information on the production of the film is still being released. Endgame marked the culmination of every single film in Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga and had a runtime of 3 hours long. Some fans were wondering if the film had an even longer director cut and directors Joe and Anthony Russo have given a definitive answer. During a new video for WIRED, the Russo Bros were asked if there was a 6 hour cut of the film to which they had an interesting response.

"I think the longest we've ever had it was like 3 hours and 40 minutes." Joe Said before his brother Anthony interrupted. "If we did a super cut of Infinity War and Endgame, there'd probably be. Could probably, between the two. It could be a six hour cut" Joe continued by reveling that he believes those extra 40 minutes didn't deserve to be in the film and that the film you saw was the directors cut. "I think those 40 minutes deserve to be on the editing floor. You have the directors cut. That's it. There's nothing else, sorry."

The most recent Marvel Studios project to make its debut is Thor: Love and Thunder and it features the return of the strongest Avenger. The film is also set to reintroduce us to Jane Foster, who has become The Mighty Thor since her last appearance in Thor: The Dark World. Jane Foster will be going through a "terrible hardship" in the film, but it's currently unknown if that hardship will be the same cancer story line from the comics. Chris Hemsworth begun doing interviews for the film and has teased some big reveals for Portman's return. While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, the actor revealed that the film will answer some unanswered questions about Thor and Jane Foster's relationship.

"I mean, I started this journey with her [Portman], playing opposite her in the first film and to reunite now and have Jane being in a very different place and also Thor having to be in a different place," Hemsworth revealed. "It was a lot of fun and, you know, we got a chance to sort of answer some of the unanswered questions that we left the second film with when they parted. We didn't really know what actually happened. Did she dump him? Did he dump her? Who left who? Etcetera. So we had a lot of fun answering those questions."

"She comes in and definitely kicks some ass. Which is interesting for Thor to try and understand or grab a hold of that idea because he's in a space of 'who am I?' And to see someone else dressed like him is like, slightly confusing." The Thor: Love and Thunder star added when asked about Portman's action scenes.

Marvel Studios describes Thor: Love and Thunder as follows: "The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

The film is being directed by Taika Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder is exclusively in theaters now!

