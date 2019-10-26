Avengers: Endgame Fan Points Out the Tragedy of Star-Lord and Gamora

Avengers: Endgame has been available for home viewing for a while now, but fans are still pointing out little details on social media. One fan recently took to the r/MarvelStudios subreddit, a place “dedicated to Marvel Studios and the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole,” to point out something you may not have considered about Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and Gamora (Zoe Saldana). During the film, Gamora from the past travels to the present and Quill is understandably shocked to see her considering she died during Avengers: Infinity War. Five years had passed since Gamora was killed and Quill was dusted by Thanos, but to Quill, everything that went down on Titan during Infinity War happened the same day he was sent to Earth by Doctor Strange in Endgame.

“In his perspective, Peter found out about Gamora dying 20 minutes before this scene. Imagine the confusion,” u/SuperheroNick wrote.

Many people replied to the post, which currently has over 20,000 upvotes.

“Also, she just de-aged by five years,” u/bflaminio pointed out.

“Plus he was back on earth for the first time since he was a kid,” u/pdotpope wrote.

“I wish we would have seen him at all acknowledge Earth instead of just immediately leaving to find Gamora and acting like it wasn’t a big deal he was on Earth,” u/ItsAmerico added.

While Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is not on the roster for Marvel’s Phase Four, the movie is expected to happen with James Gunn returning to direct. That means it will be a little while before we find out what happened to Gamora after Avengers: Endgame and whether or not she and Quill will rekindle their romance.

