Avengers: Endgame Fan Showcases Captain America, Iron Man, and Thor’s Legacies

Avengers: Endgame marked the end of an era for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with many of the main heroes retiring or dying by the end of the film. While it’s unlikely we’ll be seeing Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) or Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) again the MCU, Chris Hemsworth is expected to reprise his role as Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder. However, despite sticking around for the franchise, Hemsworth’s character has passed the Asgardian throne on to Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson). Cap’s mantle is going to Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Tony left his most important technology to Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland). A recent image posted to the r/MarvelStudios subreddit showcases the passing of the torch for the original Avengers.

“Passed Legacy,” u/AkiTheFullXD wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Currently, the post has nearly 30,000 upvotes with many fans commenting on the image:

“Poor Loki, toast right before Thor decides to give up the throne,” u/anonymityfan joked.

“I really like this trio. They haven’t all interacted much but I can tell I would like the dynamic,” u/CompControlled added.

Many fans also brought up Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who will be taking over the Thor mantle in Thor: Love and Thunder. Between all the aforementioned characters, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, and many more, there are plenty of big names we can look forward to as the future of the MCU.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Currently, Avengers: Endgame is available for home-viewing on digital, and will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on August 13th. Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.