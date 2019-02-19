‘Avengers: Endgame’: First Official Look at Full Costumes Revealed

As we get closer to the release of the biggest event in Marvel Studios history, we’re finally starting to get a better picture of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in Avengers: Endgame.

A new official photograph released for a promotion by Orville Redenbacher gives us our best look yet at the new costumes for the Avengers, showing some the new looks for Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, and more. Take a look in the image below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This new image comes hot off the heels of the official synopsis for Avengers: Endgame being released, teasing the conflict the heroes will face in their attempt to undo the damage wrought by Thanos:

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

While there’s a severe lack of firepower on the heroes’ side after the events of Avengers: Infinity War, but they’ll be getting some back up from Carol Danvers after her debut in Captain Marvel. But a character as powerful as her prevents some challenges, as directors Joe and Anthony Russo recently revealed during an interview with CinemaBlend.

“It’s always a concern of ours about overpowering characters, because the reason that people relate to these characters is their humanity, and that they’re flawed,” said Joe. “And the reason we love working so much with Captain America was that he was limited, and his heart was his superpower, you know? So we’re all acutely aware of the dangers of having an overly powerful character. [But] we like sensitive storytelling, so… we found a thoughtful way through it.”

The directors spoke about how they looked at this challenge as an opportunity.

“That’s what kind of fires us up, I think, on a storytelling level, to be honest with you,” said Anthony. “Because when you do have powerful characters, you have to work that much harder to find their vulnerabilities and complexities. And Joe was mentioning on a storytelling level… and keep the stakes high!

“Because that’s where those characters are vulnerable. And actually, that makes for great drama, and you run in that direction. As storytellers, that’s been one of the most fun things we’ve had working with these characters is figuring out ways into them where they are vulnerable and they aren’t all powerful.”

Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.