Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones Among HPA Award Nominees

Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones are both nominated for awards from the Hollywood Professional Association. Game of Thrones leads the nominations count with six total. Episodes to receive nominations include “Winterfell” for Outstanding Color Grading, “The Iron Throne” for Outstanding Editing, “The Long Night” for Outstanding Editing and Outstanding Visual Effects, and “The Bells” for Outstanding Sound and Outstanding Visual Effects, The awards recognize achievements in visual effects, editing, sound effects, and color grading. The teams behind Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home, The Lion King, Alita: Battle Angel and Pokemon Detective Pikachu are nominated in the feature visual effects category.
The HPA Awards will be given out on November 21st at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles. Rob Legato, the three-time Oscar-winning VFX supervisor who is nominated by the HPA this year for The Lion King, will receive the HPA Lifetime Achievement Award. The full list of nominees can be found below.
Outstanding Color Grading – Theatrical Feature
- First Man – Natasha Leonnet // EFILM
- Roma – Steven J. Scott // Technicolor
- Green Book – Walter Volpatto // FotoKem
- The Nutcracker and the Four Realms – Tom Poole // Company 3
- Us – Michael Hatzer // Technicolor
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – Natasha Leonnet // EFILM
Outstanding Color Grading – Episodic or Non-theatrical Feature
- The Handmaid’s Tale – “Liars” – Bill Ferwerda // Deluxe Toronto
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – “Vote for Kennedy, Vote for Kennedy” – Steven Bodner // Light Iron
- Game of Thrones – “Winterfell” – Joe Finley // Sim, Los Angeles
- I am the Night – “Pilot” – Stefan Sonnenfeld // Company 3
- Gotham – “Legend of the Dark Knight: The Trial of Jim Gordon” – Paul Westerbeck // Picture Shop
- The Man in the High Castle – “Jahr Null” – Roy Vasich // Technicolor
Outstanding Color Grading – Commercial
- Zara – “Woman Campaign Spring Summer 2019” – Tim Masick // Company 3
- Tiffany & Co. – “Believe in Dreams: A Tiffany Holiday” – James Tillett // Moving Picture Company
- Hennessy X.O. – “The Seven Worlds” – Stephen Nakamura // Company 3
- Palms Casino – “Unstatus Quo” – Ricky Gausis // Moving Picture Company
- Audi – “Cashew” – Tom Poole // Company 3
Outstanding Editing – Theatrical Feature
- Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood – Fred Raskin, ACE
- Green Book – Patrick J. Don Vito, ACE
- Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese – David Tedeschi, Damian Rodriguez
- The Other Side of the Wind – Orson Welles, Bob Murawski, ACE
- A Star Is Born – Jay Cassidy, ACE
Outstanding Editing – Episodic or Non-theatrical Feature (30 Minutes and Under)
- Russian Doll – “The Way Out” – Todd Downing
- Homecoming – “Redwood” – Rosanne Tan, ACE
- VEEP – “Pledge” – Roger Nygard, ACE
- Withorwithout – Jake Shaver, Shannon Albrink // Therapy Studios
- Russian Doll – “Ariadne” – Laura Weinberg
Outstanding Editing – Episodic or Non-theatrical Feature (Over 30 Minutes)
- Stranger Things – “Chapter Eight: The Battle of Starcourt” – Dean Zimmerman, ACE, Katheryn Naranjo
- Chernobyl – “Vichnaya Pamyat” – Simon Smith, Jinx Godfrey // Sister Pictures
- Game of Thrones – “The Iron Throne” – Katie Weiland, ACE
- Game of Thrones – “The Long Night” – Tim Porter, ACE
- The Bodyguard – “Episode One” – Steve Singleton
Outstanding Sound – Theatrical Feature
- Godzilla: King of Monsters – Tim LeBlanc, Tom Ozanich, MPSE // Warner Bros.; Erik Aadahl, MPSE, Nancy Nugent, MPSE, Jason W. Jennings // E Squared
- Shazam! – Michael Keller, Kevin O’Connell // Warner Bros.; Bill R. Dean, MPSE, Erick Ocampo, Kelly Oxford, MPSE // Technicolor
- Smallfoot – Michael Babcock, David E. Fluhr, CAS, Jeff Sawyer, Chris Diebold, Harrison Meyle // Warner Bros.
- Roma – Skip Lievsay, Sergio Diaz, Craig Henighan, Carlos Honc, Ruy Garcia, MPSE, Caleb Townsend
- Aquaman – Tim LeBlanc // Warner Bros.; Peter Brown, Joe Dzuban, Stephen P. Robinson, MPSE, Eliot Connors, MPSE // Formosa Group
Outstanding Sound – Episodic or Non-theatrical Feature
- Chernobyl – “1:23:45” – Stefan Henrix, Stuart Hilliker, Joe Beal, Michael Maroussas, Harry Barnes // Boom Post
- Deadwood: The Movie – John W. Cook II, Bill Freesh, Mandell Winter, MPSE, Daniel Coleman, MPSE, Ben Cook, MPSE, Micha Liberman // NBC Universal
- Game of Thrones – “The Bells” – Tim Kimmel, MPSE, Onnalee Blank, CAS, Mathew Waters, CAS, Paula Fairfield, David Klotz
- The Haunting of Hill House – “Two Storms” – Trevor Gates, MPSE, Jason Dotts, Jonathan Wales, Paul Knox, Walter Spencer // Formosa Group
- Homecoming – “Protocol” – John W. Cook II, Bill Freesh, Kevin Buchholz, Jeff A. Pitts, Ben Zales, Polly McKinnon // NBC Universal
Outstanding Sound – Commercial
- John Lewis & Partners – “Bohemian Rhapsody” – Mark Hills, Anthony Moore // Factory
- Audi – “Life” – Doobie White // Therapy Studios
- Leonard Cheshire Disability – “Together Unstoppable” – Mark Hills // Factory
- New York Times – “The Truth Is Worth It: Fearlessness” – Aaron Reynolds // Wave Studios NY
- John Lewis & Partners – “The Boy and the Piano” – Anthony Moore // Factory
Outstanding Visual Effects – Theatrical Feature
- Avengers: Endgame – Matt Aitken, Marvyn Young, Sidney Kombo-Kintombo, Sean Walker, David Conley // Weta Digital
- Spider-Man: Far From Home – Alexis Wajsbrot, Sylvain Degrotte, Nathan McConnel, Stephen Kennedy, Jonathan Opgenhaffen // Framestore
- The Lion King – Robert Legato; Andrew R. Jones; Adam Valdez, Elliot Newman, Audrey Ferrara // MPC Film; Tom Peitzman // T&C Productions
- Alita: Battle Angel – Eric Saindon, Michael Cozens, Dejan Momcilovic, Mark Haenga, Kevin Sherwood // Weta Digital
- Pokemon Detective Pikachu – Jonathan Fawkner, Carlos Monzon, Gavin Mckenzie, Fabio Zangla, Dale Newton // Framestore
Outstanding Visual Effects – Episodic (Under 13 Episodes) or Non-theatrical Feature
- Game of Thrones – “The Long Night” – Martin Hill, Nicky Muir, Mike Perry, Mark Richardson, Darren Christie // Weta Digital
- The Umbrella Academy – “The White Violin” – Everett Burrell, Misato Shinohara, Chris White, Jeff Campbell, Sebastien Bergeron
- The Man in the High Castle – “Jahr Null” – Lawson Deming, Cory Jamieson, Casi Blume, Nick Chamberlain, William Parker, Saber Jlassi, Chris Parks // Barnstorm VFX
- Chernobyl – “1:23:45” – Lindsay McFarlane, Max Dennison, Clare Cheetham, Steven Godfrey, Luke Letkey // DNEG
- Game of Thrones – “The Bells” – Steve Kullback, Joe Bauer, Ted Rae; Mohsen Mousavi // Scanline; Thomas Schelesny // Image Engine
Outstanding Visual Effects – Episodic (Over 13 Episodes)
- Hawaii Five-O – “Ke iho mai nei ko luna” – Thomas Connors, Anthony Davis, Chad Schott, Gary Lopez, Adam Avitabile // Picture Shop
- 9-1-1 – “7.1” – Jon Massey, Tony Pirzadeh, Brigitte Bourque, Gavin Whelan, Kwon Choi // FuseFX
- Star Trek: Discovery – “Such Sweet Sorrow Part 2” – Jason Zimmerman, Ante Dekovic, Aleksandra Kochoska, Charles Collyer, Alexander Wood // CBS Television Studios
- The Flash – “King Shark vs. Gorilla Grodd” – Armen V. Kevorkian, Joshua Spivack, Andranik Taranyan, Shirak Agresta, Jason Shulman // Encore VFX
- The Orville – “Identity: Part II” – Tommy Tran, Kevin Lingenfelser, Joseph Vincent Pike // FuseFX, Brandon Fayette, Brooke Noska // Twentieth Century FOX TV