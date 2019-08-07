Avengers: Endgame Director Has a Funny Idea for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is a bit of a question mark for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We know the film is coming at a future date as director James Gunn confirmed recently that he is finishing his work on The Suicide Squad before taking on the film. We also know that Thor: Love and Thunder will come before Guardians 3, continuity-wise as well as Gunn revealed in a comment on social media. Beyond that, there’s a lot of mystery, but when it comes to an idea for the story, Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo has great one.

In Avengers: Infinity War, fans were devastated to see Gamora (Zoe Saldana) die, thrown over a cliff on Vormir so that Thanos (Josh Brolin) could acquire the Soul Stone. Thanks to the time travel element of Endgame, however, we’re introduced to a past version of Gamora who ends up aiding “good” Nebula against Thanos and is introduced to Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt). Quill is unaware that this Gamora is not “his” Gamora and she doesn’t know him at all, so she ends up kicking him in a rather sensitive place with Nebula telling her that her romantic choices were “him or a tree”. On the commentary track of Endgame, Russo reveals that the “tree” — meaning Groot — could be an interesting choice for Guardians 3.

“Not to digress, but I was just thinking it would be interesting if she chose the tree in Guardians 3,” Russo said.

That would be certainly be something, though realistically that probably isn’t going to happen — also isn’t Groot a little young for Gamora these days? Just a thought. As it currently stands, Gamora’s whereabouts are a bit of a mystery. Endgame ends, in part, with Quill searching for her as she’s vanished after the battle with Thanos and his army. A deleted scene from Endgame, though, shows Gamora walking away from the tribute to Tony Stark. As this Gamora has no idea who Iron Man is, there’s no need for her stick around. She comes from before even having a bond with Quill, Rocket, Groot, or Drax. With her departing, it opens the door for the Guardians to seek her out, somewhere in the universe, in Guardians 3. Just, probably not for her to choose Groot.

