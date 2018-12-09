‘Avengers: Endgame’ Has Already Broken a Fandango Record

We finally live in a post-Avengers 4 trailer world! We know its title (Avengers: Endgame), we’ve gotten a glimpse at Jeremy Renner as Ronin (hello!), and we’re now playing the fun speculation game. In the single day since it has been released, the trailer for Endgame has not only wooed us, but it has broken records.

According to Erik Davis, Managing Editor at Fandango, the fourth Avengers film has blown past all 2018 trailers, despite only being out for a day.

THIS JUST IN: #AvengersEndgame has broken its first record! It is the year’s most viewed trailer in the first 24 hours of release on our Fandango Movieclips YouTube network (38M subscribers). And it hasn’t even been 24 hours yet. Get ready for an all-timer, folks. pic.twitter.com/N4saQyLqEO — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 8, 2018

“THIS JUST IN:,” Davis writes, “#AvengersEndgame has broken its first record! It is the year’s most viewed trailer in the first 24 hours of release on our Fandango Movieclips YouTube network (38M subscribers).”

“And it hasn’t even been 24 hours yet,” he adds, “Get ready for an all-timer, folks.”

An all-timer indeed. On Fandango’s YouTube page, the movie already has 5 million views. Seem like a low number? Well, Marvel Entertainment’s YouTube clip already has over 43 million views. Between all the outlets, the trailer has been viewed 289 million times in 24 hours.

The Internet should just stop now, because there’s no way anything else is going to compete with these numbers.

It’s no surprise that everyone is so hyped for Endgame. Avengers: Infinity War broke tons of records on its own and considering it left on the ultimate cliffhanger (in case you missed it, half of the universe, including half of our favorite band of heroes, were snapped out of existence by Thanos), we expect the world is dying to know what comes next.

Infinity War was the fastest movie to gross $1 billion. In just 11 days, it usurped Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which had previously made the feat in 12. It also had the highest opening weekend and single weekend gross worldwide and, unsurprisingly, became the highest-grossing superhero film of all time.

Not only has the Endgame trailer beat Aquaman and Captain Marvel in YouTube likes, but its 2.1 million likes give it more than the other two films COMBINED. It’s already creeping up on Infinity War, which currently stands at 3.4 million likes, one year after its release.

In addition to its immense trailer success, Endgame is already projected to make tons of money when it hits theaters. Some analysts are already saying it could hit the $2 billion mark.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home media.