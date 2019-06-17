Avengers: Endgame’s Jeremy Renner Reveals Black Widow Scene Was Reshot

Featuring a three-hour run time, Avengers: Endgame came with its fair share of heartbreaking moments, including the death of Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson). While it was always in the plans to kill off the Marvel Cinematic Universe stalwart, Endgame actor Jeremy Renner admits that the particular scene was shot using two different storylines. The version that made the final cut was the second of two versions the Endgame team filmed, Renner recently revealed during a panel at Celebrity Fan Fest.

“We shot that scene two times, in two different ways,” Renner revealed. “We shot that scene maybe…three months ago?”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The actor behind Clint Barton/Hawkeye then detailed the first version of the scene they filmed, which involved plenty of additional characters, it seems.

“It felt just a little out of place. We were on the altar, if you will, and a big ship comes in,” he said. “We get attacked by a bunch of people and we both race to jump off. Then it got reshot and we were just fighting each other to go over.”

It’s certainly a peculiar development, beings that the scene that made the final cut only featured Barton, Black Widow, and Ross Marquand’s Red Skull/Stonekeeper. But who could those ships have been? The most likely scenario would be the previous versions of Thanos (Josh Brolin), Nebula (Karen Gillan), and company as they were somewhat nearby at the time as they had picked up the present-day Nebula’s transmission from Morag.

If it wasn’t Thanos, the other likely choice would be the 2014 version of Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace), who had been hired by Thanos at the time to retrieve the Power Stone (see Guardians of the Galaxy). Perhaps in one version of the scenario, Thanos diverted Ronan and his cronies to Vormir to stop the Avengers from getting the Soul Stone, though there’s no indication that Pace had filmed any scenes for the Avengers team up.

What was the most heartbreaking moment of Avengers: Endgame for you? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

Avengers: Endgame is now showing ahead of Spider-Man: Far From Home on June 26th. Captain Marvel is now available digitally and on home media release.