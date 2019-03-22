‘Avengers: Endgame’: Hulk & Thanos Rematch Teased Thanks to New Leak

Many Marvel fans would argue that Hulk is the strongest character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, thanks in large part to the fact that the angrier he gets, the more powerful he becomes. While a character like Thor is immensely strong, he has a finite spectrum on which his strength can extend, with Hulk’s abilities being nearly limitless. Unfortunately, even Hulk was no match for Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, as he was quickly defeated by the Mad Titan in the film’s opening. An upcoming Funko Pop! set could confirm that, in Avengers: Endgame, the pair will face off against one another again.

The above image confirms that, in an exclusive Barnes & Noble set, Hulk and Thanos are packaged together. Funko’s strategy when releasing sets of characters typically groups them together in packs featuring teammates or featuring rivals. While there might not be anything about the figures themselves that confirms a confrontation, it would make sense that this set could tease a huge showdown between Hulk and Thanos, though it could also be due to both of the characters rivaling one another in their massive stature.

Throughout Infinity War, Bruce Banner struggled to turn into the Hulk, leading many Avengers to wonder if the assistance from the monster could have been the key to victory. While we know that Hulk will return in some capacity in Endgame, the details of how Banner manages to transform back into the Hulk will surely lead to an exciting moment in the new film.

Unfortunately, even when Hulk returns, comments from co-director Joe Russo made at a fan screening last year tease that it could take more than the Hulk to defeat Thanos.

“I would say that he’s just that powerful,” Russo shared when discussing how Thanos defeated Hulk to easily. “You didn’t see him actively use the Power Stone in the fight. I think ultimately the way we looked at that fight and the way we talked about it with our stunt team when we were executing it was Hulk is obviously very powerful but he’s a little mindless in his fighting style. It’s aggressive. It’s pummeling. Thanos is the Genghis Khan of the universe. He’s a very skilled fighter and equally as strong. So when you put those two up against each other, the more skilled fighter is going to win. Which is why Hulk has a moment where he overpowers Thanos, but ultimately Thanos is smarter.”

Fans will find out how Hulk will fare against Thanos when Avengers: Endgame lands in theaters on April 26th.

