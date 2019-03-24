New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Promo Art Reveals Hulkbuster Armor

Now that Avengers: Endgame television spots are beginning to roll out, a new piece of Avengers: Endgame promotional art has surfaced online, potentially unveiling a surprise appearance for the upcoming blockbuster. If the artwork proves accurate, it appears the Hulkbuster will make a grand re-entrance in the Avengers’ fight against Thanos.

Last seen in Avengers: Infinity War, the Hulkbuster armor was piloted by Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) instead of its initial creator, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). This art marks the first time fans have had any hint of the Hulkbuster armor appearing in Endgame, with any and all footage either showing Banner and Stark in the flesh instead.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The promotional art comes courtesy of the official Facebook page for Marvel Studios Hong Kong, which has begun marketing the movie ahead of it’s earlier April 24th overseas debut. As with previous marketing from Marvel Studios, the promo art doesn’t include any heroes that were dusted as a result of The Snap in Avengers: Infinity War. It does, however, include the original Avengers with their newfound friends in Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Captain Marvel (Carol Danvers), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), and Okoye (Danai Gurira).

Even though Avengers: Infinity War ended on one of the most depressing notes possible, director Anthony Russo said it was a narrative needed to push the Marvel Cinematic Universe forward.

“It was important for us, because we wanted, the experience we wanted to have at the end of this story was the sense of emotional completion. In terms of what the narrative was in the film,” Russo previously told ComicBook.com. “And hopefully they’ll have that similar feeling…It’s serialized story-telling. The mission was to not make one long movie and get out the scissors and cut it in half. Because that’s never been the most fulfilling cinematic expression. So for us, the commitment was to try and put a beginning, middle, and end to this, and a beginning, middle, and end to that.”

Captain Marvel is in theaters now and will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th.

Were you surprised to see the Hulkbuster armor in the promo art? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Toy Story 4 trailer, we break down James Gunn’s return to Marvel Studios, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!