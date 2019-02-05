‘Avengers: Endgame’ Might Dig Into 2008 ‘Iron Man’ Moment

With Tony Stark lost in space to start Avengers: Endgame, he might have a moment mirroring his efforts in 2008’s Iron Man to save his life.

As Tony Stark’s origin story goes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he woke up in a cave after suffering a serious injury in the Middle East. After Doctor Yinsen brought him back to good health, he was forced to develop a weapon for terrorists. However, as he realized he would be dead in a week, he decided to develop his first Iron Man suit instead. “This is going to be a very important week for you,” Yinsen tells Tony. From there, he builds the suit and escapes.

Now, with oxygen set to run out one day after Tony is seen sending his message to Pepper Potts in the first trailer for Avengers: Endgame, many suspect Nebula might say something similar to Yinsen’s sentiments. The Super Bowl spot for Avengers: Endgame showed the two characters tinkering with something in a fashion very similar to Tony’s efforts in the cave with Yinsen.

Check out a subtitled version of how one Marvel fan expects Tony to spend his last few hours of oxygen aboard the Benetar as compared with his time in the cave with Dr. Yinsen.

If only Obediah Stane could see Tony now…

While one particular quote about Tony Stark is from the pages of Marvel Comics and not the Marvel Studios films, it seems applicable in his current scenario. “You could drop Tony Stark naked in the middle of the desert and he’d fly out in a jet made of sand and cactus needles,” Daredevil says of Iron Man in his Back in Black comic by Charles Soule. “It’s not his stuff that gives him power. It’s his brain. Try using yours. You’ll be amazed the difference it makes.”

The live-action version of Tony Stark operates very similarly to such a description. Though me might not have a lot of “stuff” aboard the broken down Benetar which was left on Titan, he still has his “brain” to maneuver a way out of his unfortunate scenario. The real question is whether or not he will have to use any pieces of Nebula for parts.

