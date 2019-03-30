Iron Man Mark LXXXV Armor for ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Detailed Look Revealed by Hot Toys

Hot Toys has revealed new photos for its Avengers: Endgame Iron Man Mark LXXXV figure. The figure offers fans the best look yet at Tony Stark’s new armor in the film. Despite being called the Mark LXXXV armor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this armor seems to be inspired by Iron Man’s Mark II armor from the Marvel Comics universe, a classic, fan-favorite design. Other LEGO minifigure leaks have teased appearance by three other Iron Man armors in the film: the Mark I, the Mark 5, and the Mark 41. Keep reading to see 21 photos of the latest upgrade to the Iron Man armor.

Here’s Hot Toys‘ description of the figure: “‘Part of the journey is the end.’ – Tony Stark

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tony Stark has faced numerous threats since becoming Iron Man, but all the money in the universe can’t bring peace of mind to this billionaire genius after the events Avengers: Infinity War. The invincible Iron Man must now team up with the remaining Avengers to avenge the fallen.

Today, Hot Toys is thrilled to officially present the 1/6th scale Iron Man Mark LXXXV collectible figure as the first masterpiece from the line-up inspired by this last exciting installment of The Infinity Saga.

Exquisitely crafted based on Tony Stark/Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame, the true-to-movie figure features two interchangeable head sculpts including a newly developed head sculpt with remarkable likeness and an interchangeable helmeted head with LED-light up function, intricate design of the Iron Man armor has been faithfully reproduced with red, gold and charcoal grey coloring painted carefully with a metallic appearance, LED light-up functions scattered throughout the upper body, back and Arc Reactor on chest, Nano Lightning Refocuser attachable to the back, multiple pairs of interchangeable hands for iconic gestures, character themed figure stand with movie logo.

Last but not least, additional accessories will be coming soon! Fans will surely be amazed by the Iron Man Mark LXXXV collectible figure with its brand new suit and Nano-tech inspired accessories, stay tuned!

Reserve a space in your Avengers: Endgame collection for the latest Iron Man that’s built for the ultimate showdown!”

What do you think of Iron Man’s latest armor? Let us know in the comments.

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26th. Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!

Hot Toys ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Iron Man Mark LXXXV – Image 1

Hot Toys ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Iron Man Mark LXXXV – Image 2

Hot Toys ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Iron Man Mark LXXXV – Image 3

Hot Toys ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Iron Man Mark LXXXV – Image 4

Hot Toys ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Iron Man Mark LXXXV – Image 5

Hot Toys ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Iron Man Mark LXXXV – Image 6

Hot Toys ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Iron Man Mark LXXXV – Image 7

Hot Toys ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Iron Man Mark LXXXV – Image 8

Hot Toys ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Iron Man Mark LXXXV – Image 9

Hot Toys ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Iron Man Mark LXXXV – Image 10

Hot Toys ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Iron Man Mark LXXXV – Image 11

Hot Toys ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Iron Man Mark LXXXV

Hot Toys ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Iron Man Mark LXXXV – Image 13

Hot Toys ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Iron Man Mark LXXXV – Image 14

Hot Toys ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Iron Man Mark LXXXV

Hot Toys ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Iron Man Mark LXXXV – Image 16

Hot Toys ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Iron Man Mark LXXXV – Image 17

Hot Toys ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Iron Man Mark LXXXV – Image 18

Hot Toys ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Iron Man Mark LXXXV – Image 19

Hot Toys ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Iron Man Mark LXXXV – Image 20

Hot Toys ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Iron Man Mark LXXXV – Image 21