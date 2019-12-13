Avengers: Endgame – We Were Supposed To Find Out Jane Foster Died Early In The Movie

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and The Wasp did a good job of establishing which characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe were killed by Thanos snapping his fingers with the Infinity Stones in Wakanda. Still, Avengers: Endgame added to the list of casualties in its opening sequences by showing flashes of images of characters who were labeled as killed by the Snap. Those images almost included a character who made a surprising return later in the film, as Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster was scripted to appear in those images but never did show up in the final cut of that scene in Avengers: Endgame.

The script for Avengers: Endgame has been released online for awards season considerations, revealing quite a few things that almost happened in the movie. Among those details cut from the final version of the film was a portrait of Jane Foster showing up among the dead characters. In the sequence, Sam Wilson, Thaddeus Ross, Sharon Carter, Scott Lang, Hope van Dyne, Hank Pym, and Nick Fury’s images were shown before the camera cut to Carol Danvers hiding emotions over Fury’s death.

This is where Natasha was written to come in with a line: “World government are in pieces, as you can imagine. But the parts that still work are trying to take a census. It looks like he did what he said he was going to do.”

Then, the camera continues to show more of those who were already killed by Thanos: Jane Foster, Erik Selvig, Wong, Doctor Strange, the Barton family, Peter Quill, Drax, Mantis, Groot, and Peter Parker. At that point, Tony Stark looks away and Rhodey turns the screens off.

You can read the full script for Avengers: Endgame here.

Of course, Jane Foster did appear later in the film, returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time since Thor: The Dark World. Going forward, Jane will become Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder, a story based on Jason Aaron’s The Mighty Thor.

Avengers: Endgame is available now on blu-ray, digital downloads, and streaming on the Disney+ streaming service.