Avengers Star Jeremy Renner Calls on Chris Evans for Help at His Ranch

Even the strongest Avenger needs a little help now and then — that’s especially the case when making sure the firewood is chopped on the Renner Ranch. Avengers: Endgame star Jeremy Renner took to Twitter earlier Sunday to ask fellow Avengers star Chris Evans on helping him make sure the massive mound of firewood on his ranch got chopped.

In case you’ve chosen to forget, the tweet’s a joke heralding back to Avengers: Age of Ultron, when Evans’ Steve Rogers ripped a chunk of wood in half with his bare hands while getting into an argument with Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) on the Clint Barton residence.

Sunday at the ranch !! Hey @ChrisEvans Little help here thx #camprenner pic.twitter.com/IXrQ4zYL7X — Jeremy Renner (@Renner4Real) September 2, 2019

It looks like Renner is getting in some rest and relaxation before things get serious on the Hawkeye show coming to Disney+. Though the series doesn’t hit the new streaming service until 2021, Marvel Studios has apparently begun looking for writers for the show. At a convention earlier this summer, Renner teased a little what fans could expect from the show.

“With [Avengers: Endgame], I think with any ending, it creates a new beginning for a lot of things. Marvel has a lot of plans for a lot of things. So it was exciting,” Renner said in June while teasing new beginnings.

“But to sum up 21 films is very difficult, but I think it satiates a lot of the fans. I’m only here because of the fans, as we all are. Hopefully I feel like we satiate a lot of people, and a lot of people had to go, but then I think it creates new beginnings for other things.”

As revealed at San Diego Comic-Con in July, we know Hawkeye will feature Kate Bishop, a fan-favorite character who has yet to be cast.

Avengers: Endgame is now available wherever movies are sold.

