Avengers: Endgame’s Karen Gillan Perfectly Covers Up Stealing Lena Headey’s Nuts

On Game of Thrones, Lena Headey played the powerful Cersei Lannister, a woman that you really wouldn’t want to cross and while Cersei’s time has come and gone, the idea that wronging Headey might not be a great plan certainly hasn’t, at least when it comes to stealing her snacks. Fortunately for Headey’s Gunpowder Milkshake co-star and Avengers: Endgame star Karen Gillan, she’s got the skills to cover up her theft perfectly.

On Twitter, Gillan shared a hilarious short video documenting exactly what happened when Headey discovered her snack cup of nuts had gone missing and deduced that Gillan might just be the responsible party. And it’s a good thing, too, because Gillan manages to dispose of the evidence in such a perfect way that even Headey had a hard time holding back laughter. Check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, Headey took off to find Gillan mid-snack on the purloined nuts, but she disposed of the evidence with an incredible shot off the wall and into the nearby trash. Now, as you might guess given Headey’s barely contained laughter that this is just the latest bit of having fun Gillan and Headey have been having with one another on set of Gunpowder Milkshake. The pair are co-staring in the action drama from Aharon Keshales and Navot Papushado currently in production. The Haunting of Hill House‘s Carla Gugino, Star Trek: Discovery‘s Michelle Yeoh, Billions‘ Paul Giamatti, and Black Panther‘s Angela Bassett are also starring. The film is currently set for a 2020 release date.

Last month, Gillan shared a video to Instagram of “assassin training” she and Headey were doing in which Gillan pretended to walk innocently away while Headey slipped up behind her and “strangled” her with a pair of socks she had just taken off her feet. And Gillan isn’t just having fun messing around with Headey. Earlier this month, the Nebula actor shared a video from the Gunpowder Milkshake set in which she went after one of the film’s stunt men for daring to wear an Avengers: Infinity War shirt featuring Thanos.

And when it comes to Nebula, if fans want to revisit her role in Avengers: Endgame, they can still do so in theaters — and see even more of the Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Avengers: Endgame is getting a re-release this week featuring new footage airing after the credits roll on the film.

What do you think about Gillan’s expert concealment of the stolen snack? Let us know in the comments below.