Avengers: Endgame Major Death “Worked Too Perfectly Not to Do”

Avengers: Endgame is currently playing in theaters everywhere, which means the cast and crew of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been busy promoting what is already one of the top-grossing films of all time. Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, the writers of the film, recently spoke with the LA Times about the movie, and shared some insight into the creative process. One major point of discussion was about one of the big deaths in the film.

Warning: Avengers: Endgame Spoilers Ahead…

At the end of the movie, Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) dies after using the Infinity Stones to defeat Thanos. Markus and McFeely talked about the choice to kill off the MCU’s longest-running hero, and how and when they made the decision.

“We always knew we wanted him to bring it on himself as opposed to being killed by Thanos,” Markus explained. “Because it’s really the one thing left for him to do, in a way. The five-year jump allowed him to become this fully realized human: He married Pepper, he had a child, he basically retired from public life and lived a very peaceful existence out there in the country.”

He added, “We knew he was going to die but we wanted to put it in his hands as opposed to someone else’s. We didn’t always know that the Infinity Stones were going to be what caused it, but once we worked out the mechanics of it with the nano particle suit that both the gauntlet and his suit were made out of, it all worked too perfectly not to do.”

Most fans have responded well to Tony’s death, which felt like the right culmination to an epic 10-year journey (15, if you account for the Avengers: Endgame time jump).

