‘Avengers: Endgame’: Mark Ruffalo and Don Cheadle Spotted in Atlanta for Reshoots

Mark Ruffalo and Don Cheadle are the latest Marvel stars to be tapped for Avengers: Endgame reshoots.

Marvel fan and Reddit user u/chefduong shared the celebrity encounter on the Marvel Studios subreddit, reporting the picture was taken in Atlanta, Georgia's Inman Park.

Both Endgame and predecessor Avengers: Infinity War filmed in Georgia, where Disney-owned Marvel Studios shot numerous other productions, including Ant-Man and the Wasp, Black Panther and Captain America: Civil War.

Karen Gillan and Zoe Saldana, who play Nebula and Gamora, respectively, were the most recent stars to return to set for reshoots on the Anthony and Joe Russo-directed finale to the first 11-year chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ruffalo was among the stars tapped for additional photography in September, remarking on The Marvelists podcast the Avengers stars "don't even know what it's gonna be yet."

"We're not just doing reshoots, we're going to finish the movie, which we really didn't get to finish totally when we left it last year," Ruffalo said of filming back-to-back with Infinity War.

The Hulk star added at the time he didn't know if even the film's creative team — the Russos and co-writers Stephen Mcfeely and Christopher Markus — were entirely sure which form the in flux and evolving Endgame would ultimately take.

"Some of it is happening while we're there. It's pretty amazing," Ruffalo added.

"And we'll shoot some stuff and a few days later come back and reshoot it cause we wanna take it in another direction. It's a very living organism, even as we approach it being a locked picture, we're still working on it."

The directing duo said in August they expect to remain in post-production on Endgame through March.

Cheadle, whose Rhodey buddied up with Ruffalo's Bruce Banner in Infinity War, teasing the just-returned-to-Earth superhero when in the presence of Wakandan king T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman), recently told The Tonight Show he refuses to do press with the loose-lipped Ruffalo.

"He runs his mouth a lot," Cheadle joked, pointing to the time Ruffalo, seated next to Cheadle, let slip the ending to Infinity War, which sees almost all its heroes killed and turned to dust at the hands of Thanos (Josh Brolin).

"Why do I need that hassle, right? I don't need to be sitting next to him when he blows the whole reveal of the movie. Him and [Spider-Man star] Tom Holland... a little chatty."

Avengers: Endgame opens April 26.