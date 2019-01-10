‘Avengers: Endgame’ Marketing Will Only Show the First 15 Minutes

As the marketing teams at Marvel Studios and Disney beginning implementing their outreach plan for Avengers: Endgame, they will likely be careful with how much footage they release. According to Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, it’s completely plausible that Marvel Cinematic Universe fans won’t see any footage outside the first 15 minutes of the movie.

Speaking with MTV News on the red carpet of tonight’s 76th Golden Globes, Feige mentioned that it’s “somewhat accurate” that footage in trailers and sneak peeks won’t come outside the first fifteen or twenty minutes of the movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’d call it somewhat accurate,” Feige reveals. “As was the case with a lot of our films, this one in particular, being able to generate a lot of excitement without giving away one of the many, many, many secrets. I think the Disney marketing team is the best in the world and we’ll be able to pull it off.”

Avengers: Endgame is arguably the biggest Marvel Studios film to date, so it makes sense that the powers that be want fans to enter theaters having seen as little of the movie as possible. Coming fresh off the heels of Avengers: Infinity War, Feige previously mentioned he’s extremely pleased with how the latest entry in the Avengers franchise ended up.

“We did Infinity War and Endgame at the same time, but those have been the longest gestating movies we’ve ever made,” said Feige. “Four years now, almost five years. And it was always about delivering on the promise that we had set up. And the way the world received Infinity War was amazing, it was exactly what we wanted.”

The fourth MCU film directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon) amongst others.

What do you think about the footage situation? Would you prefer seeing as little as possible or would you prefer a few shots of later in the movie as well? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, 2019 and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.