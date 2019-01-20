Robert Downey Jr. Honors Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige at the PGA Awards

As Marvel Studios closes out one decade and enters another, many in the film industry are reflecting on the company’s success that began with Iron Man and reached new heights with Avengers: Infinity War.

With new films like Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame set to hit theaters in just a few months, the Producer’s Guild of America honored Marvel’s mastermind Kevin Feige with the David O. Sleznick Award, getting a little help from Robert Downey Jr.

The actor who brought Tony Stark to life gave Feige his due, crediting him for jumpstarting his career with a quip that only Downey could muster.

Robert Downey Jr. here. “Kevin Feige medivac’d me from the top of the uninsurable list to the top of the Forbes list.” #PGAAwards — Kristopher Tapley (@kristapley) January 20, 2019

After the last three films grossed over $3 billion at the box office, Marvel Studios is coming off of its biggest year in history, and the sky is the limit for the future. Having spent a decade creating the most successful superhero movies in history, some have speculated that Feige is ready to move on. But he’s not going anywhere.

While speaking on Variety’s Playback podcast, Feige made it clear that he’s working with Marvel for the long haul.

“I am an antsy person, I said before,” said Feige. “I don’t like to sit at a desk. We’re in my office right now, I almost never sit at that desk. I like to jump around, I like to move around. So even thinking, ‘Oh right, I’ve been in the same place for 18 years.’ Well I guess, theoretically, yes; but in actuality, no. It’s been very different companies — at least three or four incarnations of this company since I’ve been here. This current incarnation is pretty great.”

Feige commended his current colleagues at Marvel and Disney for the great work they’ve done on the recent crop of Marvel films.

“The people I work with at Marvel Studios are great. The people I work for at the Walt Disney Studios are incredible and are the best mentors I’ve ever had in this business,” Feige added. “Working at this studio at this time is pretty satisfying. And I like to make lots of different types of movies, and these characters as you’ve seen in 22 movies… provide a way to do lots of different films.

“People can lump them together as ‘superhero movies’ or ‘comic book movies’ but to us, they’re movies. And to us, we think about, ‘What kind of stories do we want to do?’ Or ‘What kind of stories haven’t we done?’ ‘What kind of movies do we like that we haven’t gotten to do yet?’ And then we decide what to make. We’re very lucky to be in that position.”

Marvel Studios’ next films include Captain Marvel, premiering in theaters on March 8th, and Avengers: Endgame, which debuts on April 26th.