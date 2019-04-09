Someone Just Spent $15,000 on ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Tickets

Avengers: Endgame tickets went on pre-sale Tuesday morning, setting of a frenzy for fans seeking to score admission to what might be one of the most eagerly-anticipated films of all time. When the overwhelming demand for those Endgame tickets — especially ones for popular times and theater locations across the country — created some issues with online purchase, some tickets started popping up on eBay for some insane amounts and now, it looks like a pair of those hard-to-get tickets have sold to the highest bidder — for a shocking $15,000.

We previously reported on an eBay listing for two tickets to Endgame for an April 28th showing at AMC’s 84th Street 6 Theater in New York City that was then sitting at a high bid of $9,199. That listing has no ended, apparently with the seller electing to cancel the auction — perhaps they had decided to keep the tickets for themselves. However, a second pair of tickets that we mentioned in that same article, a two-ticket listing for an AMC in West Orange, New Jersey on opening afternoon has since sold as well — for that whopping $15,000.

When we reported on these wild listings earlier this week, the New Jersey tickets were sitting at $2,500 with no active bids. Since then, however, someone apparently opted to use the Buy It Now feature, acquiring those tickets for $15,000. That’s a lot of money for two tickets to Endgame, especially for an afternoon showing, and we can only guess that popcorn and drinks probably aren’t included.

Thus far, that’s the highest selling price we’ve seen for Endgame tickets that actually made it to a “completed” listing. There are still several other tickets for the New York and New Jersey areas listed on eBay around $5,000 or so, but they do not appear to have any bids at this time. There are also many listings for other tickets in various locations that aren’t quite as expensive, ranging between $50 and $250 for a single ticket — a bargain compared to $15,000.

Of course, these listings all come from demand for tickets so it should come as no surprise that Endgame is officially the top-selling pre-sale title for Fandango, selling more tickets in its first day of ticket sales than any other movie, including 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

“Avengers: Endgame sales have exceeded all expectations and surpassed Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the previous record-holder, to become Fandango’s top-selling title in its first 24 hours of sales, and it accomplished that feat in only six hours,” Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis shared in a statement. “We’ve never seen anything like this – it’s truly a groundbreaking accomplishment – as fans simply cannot wait to see how this epic saga comes to a close.”

What do you think about the wild ticket prices on eBay? Do you already have your Endgame tickets? Let us know in the comments below.

