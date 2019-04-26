Did Avengers: Endgame Tease Namor in the MCU?

There are plenty of Easter eggs and callbacks littered throughout this weekend’s Avengers: Endgame. Between nods to the comics and references to previous films in the franchise, this is probably the most Easter egg-filled movie in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. Most of these ties are just for fun or emotional impact, but there was one very subtle line that had comic fans wondering if a major introduction was on the way. There’s a chance that Avengers: Endgame just dropped a hint about Namor’s arrival in the MCU.

WARNING: This article contains minor spoilers from Avengers: Endgame! Continue reading at your own risk…

So after the five year time jump at the beginning of Endgame, Black Widow is talking to a few of the Avengers who are working on recon missions around the world and in other parts of the galaxy. Rocket, Nebula, Okoye, Captain Marvel, and War Machine all appear in front of Black Widow via hologram, reporting on what they’ve been dealing with. It’s here that the potential Namor reference arrives.

Okoye talks about an earthquake that took place underwater off the coast of Africa. immediately perking up the ears of all comic fans. As we know, Namor rules the seas in the underwater city of Atlantis. This already lines up from a geographical perspective, and it keeps true to the potential Namor/Black Panther Easter egg back in Iron Man 2, but Okoye’s next words take it even farther.

When Black Widow asks Okoye how they’re handling the situation, she replies by saying that they’re handling it by leaving it alone. Throughout the comics, one of the greatest rivals to T’Challa and Wakanda has been Namor, with the two often at war with one another. It seems as though Okoye is aware of who exactly is responsible for the disturbance in the ocean and either knows it’s best to leave them alone, or is choosing not to deal with the issues of an enemy. If Namor is at the center of a conflict, Okoye wants no part of it.

Obviously, this could end up being nothing at all. Okoye could have simply been referencing a natural disaster taking place in the Atlantic Ocean. This could have also just been a nice nod to comic fans aware of Wakanda’s relationship with Atlantis. Then again, knowing that the future of the MCU is a complete mystery, and that another Black Panther movie is currently in the works, there’s a solid chance that this was teasing something big for the future.

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters.

