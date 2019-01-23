‘Avengers: Endgame’ Toys Reveal New Team Costumes

Marvel fans can get their first glimpse at the Avengers’ new costumes thanks to new Avengers: Endgame toys.

The toys were spotted by the Marvel News India Instagram account. The toys show Steve Rogers in a classic Captain America costume while Thor and the Hulk are wearing the new, matching Avengers white suits.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look below.

These new white costumes match the artwork seen on toy packaging that surfaced online back in October. Since then, there has been speculation that they’re suits used so that the Avengers can journey into the Quantum Realm. They would essentially then serve the same function as Ant-Man’s costume.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige teased the future importance of the Quantum Realm in a passage from Marvel’s 10th Anniversary commemorative magazine.

“At the end of Ant-Man we followed Scott Lang into the Quantum Realm for the first time,” Feige said. “We were beginning to peel back the onion that would later be completely peeled back in Doctor Strange as we go into the multiverse. So that was our little test into that.

“But now the Quantum Realm is a whole other territory that we can play with to tell our stories. This Quantum Realm is much larger than we ever imagined, and there are all sorts of adventures to be had at that level, which perhaps we will explore in another film.”

Peyton Reed, who directs Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man movies, also discussed the Quantum Realm’s importance to the MCU.

“The Quantum Realm didn’t exist in Edgar [Wright] and Joe’s [Cornish] original drafts,” Reed says. “When [Adam] McKay came on, McKay and Rudd were writing drafts, and McKay also is a big comics nerd. McKay and I were talking about the Microverse. In a movie that had a lot of shrinking, it’d be great to figure out a thing in the third act that for the purposes of that story was almost a cautionary tale. If you turn off the regulator. It allowed us to give Scott Lang his moment of self-sacrifice, where he was going to potentially kill himself to save his daughter. It also occurred to us that we all love that sort of psychedelic side of the Marvel Universe. It’s the Microverse in the comics that we re-named the Quantum Realm for copyright reasons.

“It was never a mandate [from Feige], but it was, ‘this would be really cool.’ Also, visually it was really fun. It just happened to make absolute sense for the third act of our first movie. … I think Kevin has this large vision for what the MCU can be, and I know he definitely has a vision for what specific things he ultimately wants to see in it, but there is an awful lot of give and take with the individual filmmakers and stories that feed into that thing.”

What do you think of the Avengers’ new white suits? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26th.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.