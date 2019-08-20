Avengers: Endgame Writers Say Peggy’s Unseen Husband Was Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers

The writers of the Captain America film trilogy have revealed the identity of Peggy Carter‘s mysterious husband. Captain America: The Winter Soldier revealed that Peggy found a husband after Steve Rogers disappeared, but never revealed who the husband’s identity. Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely now say that the husband is Captain America after he goes back in time at the end of Avengers: Endgame, at least as they intend it.

“It depends on what story Marvel wants to tell going forward,” McFeely tells Canada.com. “I don’t know if Marvel wants to tell any more Captain America stories or if Chris (Evans) is up for it. Do they want to tell an alternate timeline story? Chris and I are partial to the idea that Steve is part of a strange, unique time-loop where he has always been there. The husband that you very purposefully did not see at Peggy’s bedside in Winter Soldier is Chris’ Steve. We have always thought that he was her husband. The movies you have been watching follow a line where he always goes back. To be fair, not everyone agrees with us. I don’t even know if Marvel agrees with us. But that’s what we think.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is different than the explanation given by Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors of Avengers: Endgame. According to them, Cap going back in time creates an alternate timeline where he lives out his life with Peggy. It is a different reality than the main timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which Cap returns to as an older man to pass his shield on to the Falcon. This explanation avoids questions about where older Cap was during the events of the Infinity Saga.

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD revealed that Peggy had two children with her husband. If Markus and McFeely’s version of Cap’s life is followed up on, that means the secret children of Captain America may be out there somewhere in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

How do you interpret Captain America’s trip back through time in Avengers: Endgame? Do you think Steve Rogers is Peggy Carter’s unseen husband? Let us know what you think of all this in the comments.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.